How to honor MLK’s legacy with a day of service

Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on January 16 this year. Sometimes described as a day on and not a day off, this federal holiday intends for Americans everywhere to act on King’s vision of a “beloved community.” Regardless of age, race, or ability, nearly anyone can get involved in this day of service. Here are four ideas to inspire you.

1. Organize a racial justice event

Invite a Black speaker, writer, artist, or musician to give a presentation. Sell tickets to the event, and donate the proceeds to an organization that promotes racial justice. Make sure to provide refreshments and plan several activities for kids.

2. Arrange a food drive in your city or town

Check with your local food bank to find the items they need most. Publicize the event in your neighborhood. Your community grocer might be willing to prepare a display featuring suggested donations. You could also create a charity drive to collect clothes, toys, eyeglasses, and household items.

3. Plan a community development project

Build a new wheelchair ramp for a neighbor, or give your community center a fresh coat of paint. You could also create a community garden, clean a park or construct a little free library. Put the word out, and buy all the needed supplies ahead of time so you’re ready to get down to work on the day.

4. Use your skillset to help others online

There are many ways to volunteer remotely. For example, the Smithsonian and the Library of Congress invite people to transcribe historical documents. Alternatively, if you love helping people learn, Upchieve is a digital platform that connects students with volunteer academic coaches. Another great way to give back is with Be My Eyes. This app pairs people who are blind or have a visual impairment with volunteers who can help them with small, everyday tasks.

For resources to help you serve your community, visit MLKDay.gov.

Our goal is to create a beloved community, and this will require a qualitative change in our souls as well as a quantitative change in our lives. – Martin Luther King Jr.