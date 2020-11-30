How to impersonate Santa

Do you plan to dress up as Santa Claus this year? Whether it’s to raise money for charity or make a surprise appearance at a holiday party, you’ll want to give a compelling performance. Here’s how to nail the part.

The look

Santa is an iconic figure, and most children have seen him plenty of times on TV, in books, and at the mall. This means you need to get the costume right, from the classic red cap and a long, white beard down to the fur-trimmed black boots. Details like a plump belly, white gloves, a gold belt buckle, and round reading glasses are key to a credible impersonation.

The voice



Santa’s booming laugh is instantly recognizable, and imitating it is the perfect way to announce your arrival as this legendary figure. To ensure you make a good first impression, spend some time rehearsing your Santa laugh. You’ll also need to get used to speaking in a deep, jovial voice that’ll command attention but won’t frighten young children.

The attitude

The trickiest part about dressing up as this larger-than-life figure is staying in character. Be prepared to answer questions from curious youngsters about your sleigh, reindeer, and life at the North Pole. If a child is reluctant to approach you, crouch down to be less intimidating and let them come to you.

Good luck and Merry Christmas!

Reserve your Santa suit early

To make sure you look the part, buy or rent everything you need from a costume store in your region. Remember, Santa is a popular guy around the holidays, so don’t wait!