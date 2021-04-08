How to improve your bedtime routine and get more sleep

Sleep is an essential component of your physical and mental health, but for many people, it can be hard to fall or stay asleep. Often, the problem lies in your evening habits, which can have a significant impact on the quality of your sleep. Here are some tips to help you establish a healthy bedtime routine.

• Pick a time. You should be getting at least seven hours of sleep every night, so allot that time into your daily schedule. Once you settle on a time to wake up and go to bed, stick to it, even on weekends and vacations.

• Dim the lights. Limit your exposure to bright light in the evening, as it can suppress your body’s production of melatonin. You should also put away all electronic devices at least 30 minutes before you turn in for the night.

• Calm your mind. Engage in relaxing activities for at least 30 minutes before bed to help you wind down. Reading, meditating, stretching, and listening to soothing music can put you in the right frame of mind for sleep.

• Don’t toss and turn. If you haven’t fallen asleep after 20 minutes, get up, so you don’t associate the frustration of sleeplessness with being in bed. Do something relaxing in low light to get your mind off sleep, then return to bed when you feel drowsy.

In addition to a consistent bedtime routine, a comfortable environment is crucial to a restful night. Quality bedding, a high-performance mattress and pillow, blackout curtains, and a white noise machine can all contribute to better sleep.