How to incorporate antiques into your decor
Whether it’s a vintage radio purchased from a local collector or an armoire that’s been in your family for generations, antique pieces can add charm and character to a home when properly showcased. Here are some tips to help you stylishly integrate vintage and antique furnishings with the rest of your decor.
Remember that less is more
A space filled with antiques can easily look outdated rather than stylish. Ideally, you should limit yourself to two or three compelling pieces per room. This will allow you to highlight the unique furnishings and create an eclectic space that’s still pulled together.
Find creative ways to repurpose
Don’t be afraid to dip into different eras
If you respect the interior design principles of scale and proportion, you can mix and match pieces from different periods and achieve beautiful results. In fact, the striking contrast between modern, antique, and vintage items can help bring a sense of balance to space.
Ultimately, the key is to choose pieces you love and that reflect your personality.
Do you have what it takes to be a sheet metal worker?
Are you considering a career in the construction industry? If so, you might be interested in becoming a sheet metal worker. Training for this trade offers numerous employment opportunities and maybe a good fit for you if you like to work with your hands. Here’s what you should know.
The tasks of a sheet metal worker
A sheet metal worker is a skilled tradesperson who fabricates, assembles, installs, and repairs sheet metal products. This typically involves cutting and welding thin pieces of steel, copper, tin, and other metals to create awnings, roofs, ventilation systems, and more. While sheet metal workers often work for construction companies, they might also find employment in factories, custom shops, or as self-employed contractors for residential and civil engineering projects.
The traits of a sheet metal worker
So, do you have what it takes to be a sheet metal worker?
Sheet metal worker training
Many trade schools offer apprenticeship programs for aspiring sheet metal workers. These typically combine technical training with at least 1,000 hours (and often much more) of practical experience.
Hunting: Deep breathing: how to improve your aim
If you want to be a better shooter, the key is to pay close attention to your breath. In general, to prevent the movement of your chest from throwing off your aim, you should pull the trigger during the natural pause in your breathing cycle.
As you take aim, inhale deeply and exhale with force. Then, take a second deep breath and let it out normally. Once your lungs are almost empty, hold your breath. This will give you a five to eight-second window to pull the trigger with precision.
Keep in mind that you won’t always have time to coordinate your breathing with your shot. In a fast-paced situation, you must be able to hold your breath at a moment’s notice. However, you can learn to maintain control of your breathing by practicing techniques such as nasal and belly breathing at home.
5 components of a cozy nursery
If you have a baby on the way, you’ll probably want to think about creating a nursery. Here are five design elements to incorporate into the room.
1. A soft, neutral palette
Create a soothing space with light tones and pastel colors. Options like seafoam green, lavender, and cream are lovely alternatives to the traditional pale pink and baby blue. Be sure to use eco-friendly paint that doesn’t contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
2. A durable floor
3. An ergonomic chair
A comfortable place to feed, soothe, and read to your baby is essential. Opt for a rocking chair, glider, or simply one with sufficient padding. For those 3 a.m. wake-up calls, treat yourself to a rocking ottoman as well so you’ll have a place to rest your feet.
4. A versatile changing table
An increasing number of vendors now offer multi-purpose changing tables that double as a dresser or bookcase. In addition to being an attractive piece of furniture, you’ll have plenty of storage space for clothes and toys as your child gets older.
5. A safe place to sleep
Before you purchase a new or second-hand crib, make sure it adheres to the latest government safety standards. This includes having a tight-fitting mattress and bars that are no more than 2-3/8 inches apart. You should also be aware that drop-side cribs are a hazard and their sale is prohibited.
For the finishing touches, install a roller shade or thick curtains to make nap time easier. You should also include a few lighting options such as a ceiling light, table lamp, and nightlight.
7 essential steps for painting kitchen cabinets
An effective and affordable way to freshen up your kitchen is to paint the cabinets. For great results, follow these seven steps.
1. Remove doors and drawers
Start by taking apart the cabinets so you can work on a flat surface. You should also remove all handles, hinges, and other hardware. Be sure to number the doors and drawers so you know where each item goes when you reassemble the cabinets.
2. Clean every surface
3. Lightly sand each surface
Remove the finish on the doors and cabinets using a sanding block with fine-grit paper. This will create a rough surface for the paint to grip. If the existing paint is peeling, you may need to start with a medium- or coarse-grit sandpaper and then finish with one that has a finer grain.
4. Remove all the dust
Sanding the cabinets will create wood dust, which needs to be removed to ensure a smooth paint job. Start by vacuuming up the loose particles, then wipe down each surface with a damp cloth. Allow the cabinets to dry completely.
5. Apply a coat of primer
An undercoat of primer helps ensure the paint’s adhesion. Be sure to apply it evenly to all surfaces. For a more eco-friendly option, choose a water-based product.
6. Add two coats of paint
Once the primer dries completely, apply a thin coat of paint to the interior and exterior of the cabinets, doors and drawers. Make sure the paint flows into the corners of any raised features. Wait at least three hours for the paint to dry before you apply the second coat.
7. Let the paint cure
To ensure your cabinets are resistant to scratches and dents, wait a week or two for the paint to harden before you reinstall the doors and drawers.
Once your cabinets have been remounted, consider getting stylish hardware and light fixtures to enhance your kitchen’s new look. These elements will help define the space’s style.
Pro-tip!
For a flawless finish, lightly sand every surface after the primer dries and between each coat of paint. This will remove dirt and dust particles that would otherwise create a rough texture.
How to own a pet if you’re allergic to animals
Passionate animal lovers with allergies may be unwilling to live a life without pets. While no cat or dog is completely hypoallergenic, there are many breeds that shed little and, therefore, rarely cause allergic reactions. Here are just a few:
Dogs
• Maltese
• Bouvier des Flandres
• Lhassa apso
• Shih tzu
• Yorkshire terrier
Cats
• Balinese
• Bengal
• Devon rex
• Javanese
• Siamese
• Siberian
Additionally, there are several ways to mitigate your allergy symptoms if you live with a pet. This includes brushing your animal outside every day, washing them once or twice a week with an anti-allergen shampoo, and keeping them out of your bedroom. You should also limit the amount of carpet and fabric furniture in your home as these tend to accumulate allergens.
Another way to reduce your symptoms is by taking allergy medication. Consult an allergist, doctor, or pharmacist to determine the right treatment.
Did you know?
Contrary to popular belief, pet allergies aren’t caused by cat or dog fur. Rather, they’re a reaction to a protein found in the animal’s saliva, skin cells, and urine. In most cases, allergy symptoms are triggered by exposure to dander that pets normally shed.
Unwind on a daybed
If you want an elegant piece of furniture built for lounging, consider including a daybed in your home decor. This trendy item offers a number of advantages.
A cross between a couch, single bed, and chaise lounge, the daybed is a versatile piece of furniture. It’s equally great as a spot for sitting, sleeping, or curling up with a book.
Plus, a daybed is just as stylish as it is functional. Available in a wide variety of materials and styles, it can tie in with nearly any design esthetic. Use yours to create a private retreat or an inviting area for guests.
This multipurpose piece of furniture can be used to optimize your living space without having to compromise on decor. To find the right daybed for your home, visit a furniture store in your area.
