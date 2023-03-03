Connect with us

Agriculture

How to increase monarch butterfly populations on farms

Published

6 hours ago

on

For the past decade, environmental experts have touted the importance of safeguarding beneficial insects like honeybees. However, did you know that protecting monarch butterflies is equally important? Monarch migration across North America is essential to many ecosystems worldwide.

Farmers play a key role in growing monarch populations by protecting, restoring, and establishing native milkweed — wildflowers that monarch butterflies can’t live without — and other nectar plants. Here are a few ways farmers help bolster monarch populations:

• Refrain from spraying monarch habitats with herbicides and insecticides
• Manage ditches along fields to promote monarch habitats
• Leave grass uncut during periods when monarch eggs and caterpillars are present
• Implement grazing and burning practices that promote beneficial plants

If conservation experts and farmers continue to work together, they can create a more successful habitat for monarchs while minimizing the impact on crops and livestock production. Contact your local conservation authority to find out how you can help.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Agriculture

Understanding crop rotation

Published

3 days ago

on

February 28, 2023

By

Crop rotation is the practice of planting different crops sequentially on the same plot of land from one year to the next. Though it requires careful planning, crop rotation is adaptable and can be modified according to the environment and other factors.

What are the benefits?
Crop rotation is a sustainable management practice that can increase biodiversity and improve crop performance. For example, it helps with weed control by preventing undesirable plants from adapting to the space and becoming a problem.

In addition, this practice can li¬mit heavy fertilizer and herbicide use. It also makes it possible to grow crops without the use of pesticides. Crop rotation improves soil structure, boosts soil fertility, prevents erosion, and increases harvest yields.

What types are there?
Farmers can execute many types of crop rotation, including simple, complex, and perennial variations. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages. Farmers can choose the method that best suits their operation by considering seeding time, crop competition, and fertilization needs.

Crop rotation makes sense for both farmers and the environment. Encourage the farms that use this method by opting for their products at farmers markets and grocery stores.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Agriculture

How to manage snowmelt on a farm

Published

4 days ago

on

February 27, 2023

By

After a winter of heavy snow and ice, farmers must ensure snowmelt doesn’t flood buildings, damage feed, and destroy equipment on their homesteads. Here are a few ways farmers can mitigate the risk of water damage during a wet spring.

• Remove deep snow. Regularly plow or scrape snow to the side of large drives during the winter. Pile snow where the meltwater will drain away from buildings and exercise areas and feed lots rather than through them.

• Clear the eaves on buildings. Ensure the gutters and downspouts on barns and outbuildings are debris-free. It’s also important to point them away from the foundation. This ensures that snowmelt and rain runoff will be directed away from essential structures and their contents.

• Plant native greenery. Plants help reduce soil erosion, soak up moisture, and provide an obstacle to water. Look for native grasses and meadow plants or native trees and shrubs that have deep roots to mitigate the effects of spring melt.

• Improve grading. Pay attention to places around the property eroding during snowmelt and plan to improve them in the spring. Grading, for example, helps provide continuous drainage away from animals, feed storage, and high-traffic areas. A slope of four to six percent is recommended.

Finally, farmers should store harvest crops on high ground or wood or cement blocks to lift them off the ground to prevent them from being damaged by moisture.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Agriculture

Pros and cons of free-range farming

Published

1 week ago

on

February 21, 2023

By

Many farmers proudly promote their products as being free range. Here are the advantages and disadvantages of this alternative to conventional battery cages and pens.

Pros
Free-range farming has many positive points. For instance, the animals:

• Have the freedom to interact with each other
• Have more space to exercise and strengthen their muscles
• Have easy access to food and water
• Have more natural behaviors

Cons
However, this type of breeding has various disadvantages, including:

• It takes longer to implement and maintain than other systems.
• Animals like hens must be trained to lay eggs in the right place.
• The layout of the roaming area can make it difficult for employees to perform certain tasks.
• Animals that are more active eat more, which can increase production costs.
• Open environments can be hazardous for animals like chickens because they relieve themselves everywhere and kick up dust. This can cause severe ailments.
• Free-range chickens can injure themselves by fighting with each other.
• The yield for products like eggs and milk can decrease.

If you care about animal welfare, support the farms in your area that share your values.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Agriculture

Seven careers in agriculture besides farming

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 17, 2023

By

Future Farmers of America (FFA) is about much more than farming. The organization helps youth achieve career success in various agriculture-related fields, including:

1. Veterinary medicine. These medical experts keep cattle, poultry, pigs, and sheep healthy. The livestock industry couldn’t produce our steaks and sausages without them.

2. Machine and automotive repair. Mechanics keep the tractors, trucks, and combines working so they can plant and harvest grains and vegetables.

3. Biology. Animal scientists are at the forefront of identifying genes in livestock that create disease and are actively improving selection processes to produce healthier animals.

4. Engineering. Agriculture uses buildings, machines, water lines, waste management, and software. Engineers design all the equipment, devices, and machines that farmers need.

5. Food science. Food chemists, microbiologists, and researchers find ways to advance food quality and safety.

6. Marketing. Marketing and communications are essential in the agriculture industry, whether brand management, sales, or agro-journalism.

7. Banking. Farms and related businesses typically need financial assistance in the form of loans and mortgages, and financial advisers can help people achieve their goals.

In 2023, February 18 to 25 marks National FFA Week, where chapters across the country raise awareness of the importance of their work. Support your local FFA chapter as they produce future professionals who’ll feed the world.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Agriculture

A lexicon of farm tech

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 12, 2023

By

Are you curious about farm equipment? Here are some brief definitions of several impressive pieces of agricultural machinery.

• Combines are used to harvest grain and other seed crops. The header cuts and gathers the crops from the field while the threshing drum separates grains and seeds from their stalks.

• Forage harvesters, also known as silage choppers, harvest various forage crops and chop them into small pieces so they can be stored in feed silos.

• Mowers quickly cut grass and plants. Mo¬wer conditioners can be used to cut silage and harvest dry hay.

• Seeders plant seeds in the soil. They can be equipped with various accessories to control seed depth and spacing, among other things.

• Spreaders are used to lay out liquid fertilizer or solid manure over fields to supply crops with crucial nutrients.

• Stone pickers are heavy-duty tools designed to pick stones out of fields, preventing them from damaging crops and farm equipment.

• Tractors come in various sizes and can be fitted with specialized attachments. These vehicles are used to work the land, clear snow, load materials, and pull heavy cargo.

Although modern farm machinery is extremely helpful, it must be handled with care to limit the risk of injury.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Agriculture

New technologies in agriculture

Published

3 months ago

on

December 2, 2022

By

Have you considered how advances in technology are impacting agricultural production? Here are some fascinating examples.

Robotics
Milking robots are now deployed by many dairy producers. In addition to saving time and reducing labor requirements, these machines collect and record valuable data pertaining to feeding, production volumes, and animal behavior. In addition, researchers are pursuing new and improved means of using robotics to simplify tasks and further accelerate workflow.

Digital solutions
These days, farmers are using information and communication technology (ICT) to improve various stages of production. Depending on their application, these technologies can enhance operations, refine support services, boost land use and improve value chains.

ICT enables farmers to collect a wealth of data to facilitate decision-making. Agricultural sensors with this technology deliver real-time transmission of crop data. In addition, ICT lasers provide food comparisons that help optimize taste and texture.

Farms are also increasingly using agricultural drones to detect the presence of predators and determine crop hydration levels.

Finally, among the many other technological innovations available to farmers are self-driving tractors, genetically modified plants, and pedometers for livestock. To learn more about how these technologies work, consider visiting a farm in your area.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
39°
Fog
6:42 am6:07 pm EDT
Feels like: 34°F
Wind: 7mph E
Humidity: 89%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 0
SatSunMon
54/36°F
61/34°F
64/45°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
4
Sat
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Mar 4 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Mar
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
11
Sat
8:00 am Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Advent... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Advent... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 11 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Adventure Race @ Sky Meadows State Park
Have you ever wanted to test your limits, combine your love of gravel riding northern Virginia with some AT navigation and hills? Do you like the winter and enjoy the views of the Shenandoah ridges[...]
2:00 pm Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Mar 11 @ 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Join us for the annual Spring Follies March 11 and 12 in the Corron Community Development Center on Laurel Ridge Community College’s Middletown Campus. Shows are at noon and 6 p.m. both days. Former Blue[...]
Mar
12
Sun
2:00 pm Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Mar 12 @ 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Join us for the annual Spring Follies March 11 and 12 in the Corron Community Development Center on Laurel Ridge Community College’s Middletown Campus. Shows are at noon and 6 p.m. both days. Former Blue[...]
Mar
15
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
18
Sat
6:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 18 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
7:00 pm Michael Echaniz Memorial Swing D... @ New Hope Bible Church
Michael Echaniz Memorial Swing D... @ New Hope Bible Church
Mar 18 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Michael Echaniz Memorial Swing Dance Benefit @ New Hope Bible Church
Mark your calendars for an upcoming Swing Dance evening with Yesterday Swing Orchestra which benefits the Michael Echaniz Memorial Fund! Michael was not only one of the Jig ‘n’ Jive’s first Swing Kids but a[...]