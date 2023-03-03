How to increase monarch butterfly populations on farms

For the past decade, environmental experts have touted the importance of safeguarding beneficial insects like honeybees. However, did you know that protecting monarch butterflies is equally important? Monarch migration across North America is essential to many ecosystems worldwide.

Farmers play a key role in growing monarch populations by protecting, restoring, and establishing native milkweed — wildflowers that monarch butterflies can’t live without — and other nectar plants. Here are a few ways farmers help bolster monarch populations:

• Refrain from spraying monarch habitats with herbicides and insecticides

• Manage ditches along fields to promote monarch habitats

• Leave grass uncut during periods when monarch eggs and caterpillars are present

• Implement grazing and burning practices that promote beneficial plants

If conservation experts and farmers continue to work together, they can create a more successful habitat for monarchs while minimizing the impact on crops and livestock production. Contact your local conservation authority to find out how you can help.