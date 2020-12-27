How to install and maintain a central vacuum cleaner

Whether you’re building a new house or looking to upgrade your current home, a central vacuum cleaner is a worthwhile investment. Here’s what you should know about installing and maintaining this type of vacuum.

Installation

It usually takes about two days to set up a central vacuum system. You’ll need a variety of tools to get the job done, including:

• Metal coat hangers

• A pipe cutter

• A stud finder

• A right-angle drill

• A wire stripper

• A drywall saw

In addition to the main unit, you’ll need to install ducts, fittings, mounting brackets, inlets, and several other parts. For best results — and to avoid needing to buy or rent equipment — hire an experienced professional.

Maintenance

A central vacuum cleaner can easily last for 20 years with proper upkeep. As with most vacuums, the canister or bag must be regularly emptied. Completing this simple maintenance task every few months will help prevent clogs and ensure the system functions optimally.

You’ll also need to either routinely replace the disposable filter or rinse the permanent mesh screens under cold water. Keep in mind that even models with a self-cleaning filtration system should be serviced periodically to maximize suction power.

Overall, a central vacuum cleaner is a low-maintenance appliance that will simplify chores and help you keep your home clean.