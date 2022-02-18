Home
How to involve your dog in your wedding
If you’re getting married and want your pooch to be a part of the wedding, here are three ways you can incorporate your canine companion into the big day.
1. As a ring bearer
Place your wedding rings in a small box and attach them to your dog’s collar. During the ceremony, call your dog to the alter or have someone guide Fido up the aisle to present the rings.
2. As a guest
If some of your other guests have dogs, you may want to set up a fenced-in area where all the pooches can play to¬gether. However, it’s probably best to place this area away from the main party.
3. As a model
Pets are photogenic. Why not include your dog in your wedding photos? Your pup is sure to enjoy the time away from the party.
Remember, your dog should look its best for your big day. Consider making an appointment with your pet’s groomer.
Prepare a grab bag for your dog with their treats, bowls, toys, food, and anything else you think they might need. It’s also a good idea to designate someone to take care of your pooch during the day’s events.
How to care for non-stick pans
Did you know that non-stick pans require special care? Follow these four tips to protect them from damage and wear.
1. Avoid cooking sprays
Ironically, non-stick cooking sprays can cause food to stick to the pan. These sprays create a residue that can build up over time and ruin the pan’s non-stick surface. If necessary, use butter or vegetable oil instead.
2. Use the right utensils
Avoid using metal utensils on non-stick pans as the sharp edges could damage or chip the protective coating. Materials made of wood, rubber, silicone, nylon, and plastic are safest.
3. Opt for medium heat
High heat can cause a pan’s non-stick coating to bubble and warp. Therefore, when you cook with your non-stick pan, you should use low to medium heat. It’s also best to never pre-heat a non-stick pan with nothing in it. Make sure you have oil, water, or food in the pan before turning on the burner.
4. Pre-season first
Before using a non-stick pan for the first time, season it by lightly rubbing vegetable oil over the surface and heating it on the stove over medium heat for two to three minutes. Once the pan cools down, wipe away any excess oil with a paper towel. This will help smooth out any imperfections in the coating.
Lastly, always wash non-stick pans by hand, and avoid using abrasive tools such as steel wool, scouring pads, and stiff scrubbing brushes. This will help ensure the non-stick coating remains intact.
Student loan payments paused again
Americans worried about repaying their student loans have gotten another reprieve with President Joe Biden extending a pause on repayment and interest accumulation until May 1, 2022. The government paused student loan repayment shortly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when millions suddenly found themselves without jobs. Since then, the government has extended the reprieve several times.
With student loan debt totaling $1.75 trillion and the average borrower owing nearly $40,000, the extension could benefit millions and may also fuel consumer spending. Every dollar kept in a consumer’s bank account rather than sent to pay down student loans is money that can be spent on goods and services.
Besides the payment freeze, interest rates on qualifying loans have been set at 0 percent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest will begin accumulating once again come May 2022.
The Student Debt Crisis Center has found that nearly 90 percent of borrowers are not prepared to start repayment. The Center found that nearly 70 percent of borrowers were working full-time. Regardless, many people remain financially restrained, with 87 percent reporting that suspended student loan payments allowed them to pay other bills.
Student borrowing has increased dramatically as college costs have risen over the years. In 2018-19 dollars, tuition and living costs at four-year public universities cost on average $8,981 in 1985-86. By 2018-19, costs had risen to $20,598. Roughly 43 million Americans have student loan debt as of May 2021 and 5.3 million federal loan borrowers are in default.
President Biden, among others, is urging borrowers to prepare to restart repayment come May and to consider applying from income-based repayment plans.
What to include in a reading nook
Whether it’s in your bedroom or a quiet corner of the living room, everyone deserves a cozy spot they can retreat to for some downtime. Here are a few must-haves for your reading nook.
• A fabric armchair with a small ottoman or pouf, or a soft chaise lounge
• A source of natural light as well as a conveniently placed floor lamp
• An end table where you can put your comforting beverage of choice
• A few plush throw pillows and a large, soft blanket
• A pop of color to make the space feel soothing yet inviting
• A small area rug to define the space and keep your feet warm
• An assortment of potted plants or a dried flower arrangement
• A candle or essential oil diffuser with a relaxing scent like lavender or rosemary
Finally, don’t forget to add a classic bookcase, built-in shelving, or an elegant magazine rack with an assortment of your favorite reads.
3 questions to ask before switching home insurance plans
Are you moving or simply unhappy with your current home insurance policy? If so, here are three questions to ask yourself before making a switch.
1. Do you have all the relevant information?
Any insurance company you approach for a quote will ask you a series of questions to determine what policy will best suit your needs. These questions will likely require you to know the size of your home, the flood risk for the property, the type of heating system that’s installed, the total value of your belongings, and more.
2. Will you be charged for terminating your current insurance policy?
You can cancel or change your home insurance policy at any time. However, you may be charged an administrative fee if you do. Ask your current insurer about their termination fees and procedures so you know this information before signing a new contract.
3. Will you require additional coverage?
Every home insurance policy has its limitations, and it’s important to accurately assess the value of your belongings to determine whether they’re covered under the basic plan. In some cases, you may need to purchase additional coverage. For example, pricey items like tractors, snowblowers, antiques, and jewelry often require specialized coverage.
If you have any questions about home insurance or want to learn more about the available policies, contact an insurance broker near you.
Book review: You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want
They say more money, more problems, but in truth, financial security can solve a lot of headaches. Poor finances may contribute to stress, depression, divorces, and sadly, even suicide. However, after reading You Need a Budget by Jesse Mecham, you may stand a better chance of getting your finances in order. While budgeting won’t necessarily make you rich, it could help you stabilize your finances and reduce money woes.
Mecham notes that people often find themselves asking “Can I afford this?” and “Should I buy this?” Among other things, Mecham urges readers to set up a decision-making system that can deliver clarity and encourage sound choices.
The author also urges people to “forget about the money.” Pretty crazy claim for a book all about budgeting, right? Money isn’t or at least shouldn’t be the end goal. Instead, the end goal should be pursuing the type of life you want to lead. Mecham urgers readers to ask “What do I want my money to do for me?”
To answer that question, however, you need to set up a budget. Whether you want to pay off your mortgage or student loans, take a trip to Disney World, or whatever else, a budget can help you save money and ultimately reach those goals by instilling a new mindset and also a concrete system for making decisions.
In You Need a Budget, you’ll learn how to create effective budgets that follow four simple rules: 1. Give every dollar a job, 2. Embrace your true expenses, 3. Adapt to whatever comes your way, and finally, 4. Age your money by increasing the length between when you get your money and when you spend it.
Ultimately, Jesse Mecham’s You Need a Budget provides concrete steps and grounded insights for creating and maintaining budgets. Anyone struggling with their finances should consider his advice.
How to fix minor cracks in your home’s foundation
Since concrete shrinks and settles as it cures, it’s common for hairline cracks to appear on basement walls. You don’t have to worry about these minor cracks. Simply monitor them to make sure they don’t get any bigger.
However, it’s best to promptly seal any cracks that are wider than an eighth of an inch. To do so, you’ll need to purchase a caulking product formulated for concrete.
Once you have the materials you require, scrub the crack clean with a wire brush. Then, inject the caulking product along the entire length of the crack. This will help keep water out and prevent the crack from worsening.
However, if you have foundation cracks that are wider than half an inch, it’s best to call a contractor who can assess and repair the damage. Only a professional will be able to tell you if there are serious structural issues with your foundation that need to be addressed.
