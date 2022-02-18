How to involve your dog in your wedding

If you’re getting married and want your pooch to be a part of the wedding, here are three ways you can incorporate your canine companion into the big day.

1. As a ring bearer

Place your wedding rings in a small box and attach them to your dog’s collar. During the ceremony, call your dog to the alter or have someone guide Fido up the aisle to present the rings.

2. As a guest

If some of your other guests have dogs, you may want to set up a fenced-in area where all the pooches can play to¬gether. However, it’s probably best to place this area away from the main party.

3. As a model

Pets are photogenic. Why not include your dog in your wedding photos? Your pup is sure to enjoy the time away from the party.

Remember, your dog should look its best for your big day. Consider making an appointment with your pet’s groomer.

Prepare a grab bag for your dog with their treats, bowls, toys, food, and anything else you think they might need. It’s also a good idea to designate someone to take care of your pooch during the day’s events.