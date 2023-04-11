How to jumpstart your car

Connect with us

Knowing how to jumpstart a car is something every vehicle owner should know how to do. Jumpstarting a car isn’t hard if you have a set of jumper cables. Here’s what to do.

• Pull both cars close enough to each other to connect the jumper cables. Set the parking brakes in each vehicle.

• Open the hood of each vehicle and locate the battery. Identify the positive (red) and negative (black) terminals. If they’re overly corroded, clean them with a wire brush.

• Connect the red clamp of the jumper cable to the red positive terminal on the dead battery.

• Connect the red clamp on the other end of the cable to the working battery.

• Connect the black negative clamp to the black terminal on the working battery.

• Connect the other end of the black clamp to the black terminal on the dead battery or any other unpainted metal surface of the car.

• Start the car with the working battery. Wait a minute or two before starting the vehicle with the dead battery.

Let the car run for a while to recharge the battery if it starts. If your vehicle doesn’t start, you may have an issue with your starter. In this case, you should call your local automotive shop for help.

How to maintain your car’s weatherstrip

Published

6 days ago

on

April 5, 2023

By

The rubber seals, or weatherstrips, around the edges of your car doors prevent rain, wind, and moisture from seeping through the gaps into the cabin. Here are a few tips for keeping yours in good shape.

1. Wash the weatherstrip. Keep the weatherstrip clean by washing it regularly with car-safe soap and warm water. Dip a rag or sponge in the bucket and scrub the dirt off the lining. Do this whenever you wash the outside of your car.

2. Repair or replace the weatherstrip. When cleaning the weatherstrip, inspect it to ensure it isn’t coming loose anywhere. If it is, reattach it with a tube of weather¬strip adhesive. If it’s frayed or torn in several spots, replace it.

3. Apply a protectant. Applying a silicone protectant to prevent the rubber weatherstrip from drying and cracking. This’ll protect the rubber from excessive heat, preserving its sponginess and lubricating it. The protectant also prevents the strip from freezing in the winter.

Performing these tasks regularly keeps the weatherstrip from damage and helps you avoid replacement. Ask your mechanic to inspect your weatherstrip when you bring your car in for your next maintenance appointment.

Get your car ready for summer road trippin’

Published

1 week ago

on

April 4, 2023

By

As winter nesting gives way to spring wanderlust, your plans turn to sunny days on the open road. Before mapping your course, make these checks to ensure your car is highway ready.

• Check your car’s performance with a tune-up. Make an appointment to have your vehicle professionally inspected. They’ll check all essential operating systems, so the only surprises on your travels will be fun ones. Visit carcare.org for helpful resources on year-round vehicle maintenance.

• Wash your car, inside and out. Thorough cleaning does more for your driving experience than make you look good on the road. A clean interior helps gives you clean, healthy air to breathe and keeps your spirits high when the drive feels long. A tidy console eliminates dangerous distractions and makes maps, mobile phones, and tasty milkshakes more accessible.

• Stock up on emergency essentials. Put together the gear you’ll need in case of a breakdown. Start with your spare tire and add blankets, flashlights, a water supply, and nonperishable food. Inspect your first aid kit and replace any outdated or missing items.

• Drive in comfort with perfect AC. If you haven’t used your car’s cooling system for several months, give it a go before hitting the road. If it’s not working as well as you remember, have your refrigerant topped up or replaced.

• Back up your GPS with analog maps. Be prepared for off-grid detours or loss of mobile service. Keep a selection of paper maps in the glove box if you must do some old-school navigation.

Finally, don’t forget the fun stuff. Stock up on snacks, compile your playlists, and keep a few car-friendly games within easy reach.

Tips for stocking your car’s emergency kit for spring

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 29, 2023

By

You know the importance of preparing a winter emergency kit for your car, but what about a spring kit? Hot weather can be hard on your vehicle, resulting in unexpected breakdowns. Here’s how to stock your emergency kit to prepare for warmer weather.

• Visibility equipment like road flares or reflective hazard triangles
• Water bottles to stay hydrated in the heat
• Blanket to shade you from the hot sun
• Extra pair of clothing and shoes, including rain gear
• Flashlight or headlamp
• First aid kit, including ointment, gauze, bandages, adhesive tape, and tweezers
• Disinfectant wipes
• Sunscreen with SPF 30 or 50
• Booster pack or jumper cables
• Work gloves
• Paper maps
• Insect repellant
• Basic tool kit
• Phone charger or extra battery pack
• Toilet paper
• Snacks that won’t melt, such as granola, dried fruit, and nuts

Visit local stores to pick up everything you need to stock your spring emergency kit.

4 car deodorizing tips

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 22, 2023

By

Keeping your car windows closed during the winter can trap nasty odors in the cabin. As you welcome warmer weather, it’s time to deodorize your vehicle. Here are four tips.

1. Vacuum your car from top to bottom. Include under the floor mats, in the trunk, and between the seats. Use the upholstery attachment to rid your vehicle of smelly dirt and debris in hard-to-reach areas.

2. Vinegar is a natural deodorizer. Make a mixture of equal parts water and white vinegar. Then, spritz the mixture on your car’s dashboard, cupholders, seats, and carpets. Let the solution sit for 30 minutes, then wipe it away with a clean, damp rag.

3. Baking soda lifts unpleasant scents. For example, sprinkle some baking soda on your vehicle’s carpet or upholstery if you’ve spilled something on your vehicle’s carpet or upholstery. Rub the baking soda into the area and leave it for a few hours. Then, vacuum it up.

4. Charcoal absorbs impurities and nasty smells. That’s why it’s commonly used in air and water filters. Pick up a charcoal briquette at a local store, like the ones used for grilling. Leave the briquette in your car for a few days. Charcoal is highly porous and absorbs any nasty odors floating in the air.

Lastly, spray down your car vents with a specialized cleaner. Over time, your car’s vents build up dirt and debris that can cause an unpleasant smell. If any bad smells persist, take your car to a cleaning professional.

How to fix scratches on your car the easy way

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 22, 2023

By

No matter how well you maintain your car, minor scratches are bound to happen. The good news is that there’s an easy way to fix them, and you don’t have to be an auto body technician. Here’s what you’ll need from your local auto parts store:

• A can of clear coat
• Polishing compound
• Fine sandpaper
• Touch-up paint
• A clean cloth
• Car wax
• Soap

Guide
Follow these steps to eliminate scratches:

1. Wash your car with soap and water, especially around the damaged areas you want to fix. Dry it thoroughly. The products will adhere better to a clean vehicle.

2. Using fine-grit sandpaper, sand the scratched areas until the paint is level with the deepest part of the scratch.

3. Find the paint shade that matches your car exactly. Distribute it evenly with a cotton swab. Allow the paint to dry completely.

4. Sand the touchup paint until smooth and level with the surrounding area.

5. Apply a layer of clear coat, and let it dry for 10 minutes. Apply another layer of clear coat and wait an hour to let it dry completely.

6. Sand the area with fine-grit sandpaper and apply the polishing compound. Dab a small amount on a clean cloth and apply it circularly to smooth the area.

7. Apply car wax to the painted area to make it shine and protect the paint.

If you don’t have the time to fix the scratches on your car, visit your local auto body repair shop.

Spring tune-up essentials

Published

4 weeks ago

on

March 15, 2023

By

After a long, cold winter, spring is in the air. This means giving your car a little TLC before cruising in the sunshine is time. Ensuring everything is in tip-top shape before hitting the road can help avoid costly breakdowns. Here are eight essential spring tune-up tasks.

1. Battery. Most batteries last five to seven years. However, cold winters are notoriously hard on batteries. With warm weather on the horizon, ask your mechanic to check the condition of yours.

2. Windshield wipers. Ice, snow, and freezing temperatures can take a toll on your wiper blades. Therefore, when the weather warms up, it’s a good idea to check your blades for signs of wear and replace them if necessary.

3. Tires. If you installed winter tires on your vehicle, now’s the time to have them swapped out for summer ones. The rubber treading on winter tires wears out faster in warm conditions. If your car is equipped with all-season tires, inspect them for tread wear, cracking, or other signs of damage and replace them if necessary.

4. Hoses and belts. Harsh winter weather can affect the life of your car’s hoses and belts. It’s best to have them inspected by a trusted mechanic for cracks, leaks, fraying, and stretching to ensure they’re ready to go the distance this spring.

5. Filters. Ask your mechanic to look at your vehicle’s engine and cabin filters and replace them if needed. A dirty cabin filter can cause your air conditioning system to malfunction; a dirty engine filter can put undue stress on your engine.

6. Brakes. Don’t wait for something to go wrong before getting your brakes checked. Have the pads and rotors professionally inspected to keep them in good working condition.

7. Lights. When you take your car in for a spring tune-up, have the mechanic check the turn signal bulbs, brake lights, headlights, marker lights, and daytime running lights.

8. Fluids. Several fluids must be changed when you go through your spring tune-up routine. For example, the engine oil, power steering fluid, brake, transmission fluids, coolant, and windshield washer fluid should all be checked and topped up as necessary.

When you’re ready to get a spring tune-up for your vehicle, contact a local mechanic to get the job done right and keep you safe on the road.

