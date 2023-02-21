Connect with us

Automotive

How to keep teen drivers safe

Published

3 hours ago

on

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), teens are notorious risk-takers and may not consider the consequences of taking risks.
Speeding, for example, may not seem dangerous to teens. Car crashes, however, are the leading cause of death among Americans 16 to 19 years old. Forty percent of these accidents are alcohol-related.

Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia have graduated licensing. Driving privileges are phased in through three stages while teens become more experienced. These states have experienced a 32 percent decline in crash rates among new drivers, according to NHSTA.

Here are some tips for parents:

  • Don’t give new drivers the right to drive alone at first. Be a passenger in the car until you are assured that he or she drives carefully and defensively.
  • Don’t allow new drivers to have other teens in the car or limit them to one passenger. There will be less chance of distraction or showing off.
  • Practice night driving with your teen. Limit night driving until he or she has the skill to handle it and realizes that driving at night is more dangerous.
  • Have zero tolerance for smoking and driving. New drivers will be less distracted at the wheel if they don’t smoke.
  • Insist on safety belt use.
  • Be a good role model. Drive safely.

Finally, don’t assume that your young driver can handle a car in all situations because he or she has passed driver’s ed and now has a driver’s license. Your attention to his or her skill level and appropriate restrictions could save the life of the child you love.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Automotive

Four types of shoes you shouldn’t wear while driving

Published

1 week ago

on

February 11, 2023

By

Did you know that your choice of footwear can affect your safety behind the wheel? Here’s an overview of four types of shoes you shouldn’t wear while driving.

1. Wedges have thick soles that can prevent you from accurately feeling the gas and brake pedals. This can cause you to misjudge how much pressure you’re applying.

2. Stilettos have sharply pointed heels that can get caught in the floor mat. The heels can also interfere with your ability to pivot your foot from the accelerator to the brake pedal.

3. Flip flops don’t secure to your heel, which can interfere with braking and accelerating. They can also easily slip off and become stuck under a pedal.


4. Large boots restrict your ankle movement and can make it difficult to use the gas and brake pedals. Knee-high boots can also catch against the seat, affecting your reaction time.

A comfortable pair of flat walking shoes with thin, grippy soles offer the safest driving experience.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Automotive

Five situations that require an auto inspection

Published

3 weeks ago

on

January 31, 2023

By

It’s important to have your vehicle regularly inspected to avoid unexpected breakdowns and fix small problems before they get out of hand. Here are five situations when an inspection is warranted.

1. Your vehicle’s warranty is expiring. If the warranty on your car is due to expire soon, it’s a good idea to bring it to a mechanic for an inspection. They’ll complete any necessary repair work while it’s still covered.

2. You’re planning a road trip. An unexpected breakdown can put a damper on your road trip. To avoid unpleasant surprises and enjoy your vacation, have your vehicle inspected and repaired in advance.

3. You’re shopping for a used car. Checking the mechanical condition of your future vehicle is a must. You’ll find out what type of condition it’s in and can negotiate a lower price if repairs are necessary.


4. Your lease is coming to an end. You may have to pay a hefty bill if the dealership determines your vehicle doesn’t meet their repair standards. It’s a good idea to have your car inspected a few months before the end of your lease so you can correct any lingering problems.

5. You’re selling your vehicle. If you sell someone a defective car, you could be held liable for any injuries they suffer as a result. It’s best to schedule a full inspection before you post your ad. This will allow you to make the necessary repairs, inform the buyer of any shortcomings and set the price accordingly.

Visit a mechanic near you for comprehensive service.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Automotive

Five things to consider before driving abroad

Published

1 month ago

on

January 14, 2023

By

Are you planning a trip abroad and thinking of renting a car while you’re there? Follow these tips to ensure you’re prepared.

1. Driver’s license. Depending on your destination, you may need to get an International Driving Permit (IDP) to drive on the roads legally.

2. Rules of the road. Find out about speed limits, tolls, and alcohol regulations in the country you’re visiting. If you have to drive on the left-hand side, watch a few videos on the internet. This will help you anticipate the maneuvers you may need to make in the opposite direction, such as changing lanes and going through roundabouts.

3. Signage. You may have difficulty interpreting the road signs if you’re not visiting an English-speaking country. Do your research so you know what to expect.


4. Child car seats. If you’re traveling with young children, ask the car rental agency to provide you with car seats. Some American models don’t meet the safety standards in every country.

5. Insurance. Determine if your insurance provides overseas coverage or if you need to purchase insurance through the car rental agency. Also, make sure you have sufficient liability coverage.

Visit travel.state.gov and talk to a travel agent for valuable advice. They’ll tell you what to look for and what vehicle is best for the region you’re visiting. Have a good trip!

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Automotive

The average Virginian admits to exceeding 100mph on 4 occasions over the past month

Published

1 month ago

on

January 12, 2023

By

Full Speed Ahead? The average Virginian admits to exceeding 100mph on 4 occasions over the past month.

  • 60% of drivers do not know the penalties for speeding in Virginia.
  • 1 in 10 do not think highways should have speed limits at all.
  • 46% would prefer that each state’s traffic violation data should not be shared with each other.
  • Over half admit they would speed more if speed cameras didn’t exist.
  • An infographic showing the no. of times drivers have exceeded 100mph across America.

These days, everyone always seems to be in a hurry. We want to get to where we’re going – fast. But are we doing that at the expense of breaking the law? Here in the U.S., the maximum speed limit on rural interstate highways is broadly 70mph; on four-lane divided highways, it’s 65mph, and on all other highways, it’s 55mph (although each state sets their own limits, with some allowing up to 85mph).

So how many of us obey the rules? Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach carried out an anonymous survey of 3,500 drivers and found that, over the past month, the average Virginia driver admits to having exceeded 100mph on 4 occasions – and if that trend were backdated, that would mean they sped over 100mph 48 times over the past year. This makes them one of the second most guilty drivers, who have gone over 100mph four times over the past month, along with Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri, and Connecticut.

That obviously raises the risk of accidents; in the U.S., of the more than 37,000 fatal accidents that occur yearly, around 1 in 3 collisions involve a driver going above the legal speed limit. Shockingly, Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach found that the drivers who’d gone over 100mph the most times over the past month – a scary six times – were from Utah. The second most guilty drivers, who have gone over 100mph four times over the past month, were from Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri, and Virginia.


Those who are the least likely to speed and who only exceeded 100mph once are from Nebraska, South Carolina, and South Dakota – which is encouraging, but they could still do better. After all, speeding can increase the risk of an accident if the road conditions are poor – for example, due to bad weather (particularly now in January), needing repair, or in badly lit areas at night.

Infographic showing the number of times drivers have exceeded 100mph in each state

Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach also found that 60% of drivers do not know what the penalties are for speeding in their own state, which can be anything from a fine and points on their record to a license suspension and even jail time if it’s elevated to the status of a misdemeanor. Two-thirds (60%) of those interviewed do not think the penalty is harsh enough for drivers who are caught speeding at 100mph (fines generally start at around $25).

Strangely, and considering the risks, over 1 in 10 drivers (13%) do not think highways should have speed limits at all, as is the case on Germany’s autobahns (a recent New York Times report found that the number of deadly accidents on stretches of autobahn that have a speed limit was 26 percent lower than on those without).

The findings also revealed that 58% of drivers admit they would speed more if speed cameras didn’t exist. And half (49%) somewhat hypocritically admit to condemning people who speed, even if they speed themselves.

Finally, 46% would prefer that each state’s traffic violation data should not be shared so that if they incur a penalty out of state, they would not incur a penalty.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Automotive

New year, new world: Flying cars offer new social challenges

Published

1 month ago

on

January 8, 2023

By

Meet George Jetson! He’s not just a cartoon character — he might be real now that flying cars are closer to becoming reality.

It’s a tempting prospect for people who live in high-traffic areas. Imagine being able to lift your car over a traffic jam. So long, drivers!

Dozens of companies are already deeply involved in flying car research. In 2022, the Slovak Transport Authority certified the Klein-Vision AirCar as airworthy. The car takes about two minutes to transform from a ground vehicle to an air vehicle and flies 100 mph up to 8,000 feet of elevation.

What will a flying car mean for transportation and safety? The answer is that it would challenge every known legal, financial, and licensing system and regulation, including air space, insurance, safety, and policing. It would challenge every social and privacy restriction, perhaps rendering fencing useless for privacy, and create a separate class of citizens.


It would challenge public safety. One can easily imagine the destruction a flying car could create if it crashed into houses or crowded areas. Parachute-type devices are being considered, according to Science Direct Assets.

Law enforcement might need the ability to remotely shut off flying car engines without harming property and people on the ground. Firefighting, rescue, border, and coastal security would be affected.

Challenges aside, flying vehicles are already here. The AirCar may be available for purchase this year for a salty $1 million. Currently, only licensed pilots are eligible to fly it.

A small single-engine airplane costs from $15,000 to $100,000. You’ll need to get a lift from the airport.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Automotive

How to prepare your car’s sunroof for winter

Published

2 months ago

on

January 4, 2023

By

Your sunroof probably won’t get much use throughout the cold season. However, it’s important to take the following steps to ensure it remains in good condition.

• Clean the glass and wipe down the gasket around the sunroof with a soft cloth, automotive cleaner, and toothbrush.

• Clean the sunroof’s slides and tracks and lubricate all moving parts with white lithium grease.

• Clear the sunroof trough with a canister of compressed air. Then, insert a skinny, flexible, non-puncturing wire into the drains to remove stubborn dirt and debris.


• Look for jagged edges or cracks along the sunroof’s seal and assess the area for any accumulated water or mold. If you notice any leaks, fix them before the cold weather sets in.

Over the winter, carefully remove snow and ice from your sunroof using a soft brush or gloved hand. Don’t use an ice scraper or hard-bristled brush.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
61°
Cloudy
6:56 am5:56 pm EST
Feels like: 57°F
Wind: 16mph W
Humidity: 35%
Pressure: 29.65"Hg
UV index: 2
WedThuFri
55/48°F
79/46°F
52/28°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Feb
21
Tue
6:00 pm Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Feb 21 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Front Royal United Women of Faith will host a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Tuesday, February 21, at 6 pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 West Main Street). Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy,[...]
Feb
22
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
28
Tue
7:30 pm Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Feb 28 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Community Bands Concert – Front Royal & Clarke County The combined community bands of American Legion (Front Royal) and Clarke County present a FREE concert. Tuesday, February 28, at 7:30pm, in Melton Gym at Randolph[...]
Mar
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
4
Sat
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Mar 4 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Mar
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
11
Sat
8:00 am Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Advent... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Advent... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 11 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Adventure Race @ Sky Meadows State Park
Have you ever wanted to test your limits, combine your love of gravel riding northern Virginia with some AT navigation and hills? Do you like the winter and enjoy the views of the Shenandoah ridges[...]
2:00 pm Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Mar 11 @ 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Join us for the annual Spring Follies March 11 and 12 in the Corron Community Development Center on Laurel Ridge Community College’s Middletown Campus. Shows are at noon and 6 p.m. both days. Former Blue[...]