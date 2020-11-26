How to keep the peace among your cats

Do you have two cats that seem incapable of getting along? While squabbles are fairly common among felines, it’s best to limit this behavior before one of them gets hurt. If hissing, growling, chasing and swatting have become the norm in your home, here’s how you can restore the peace.

Tricks to try

Cats are territorial and solitary creatures, which means they have a tendency to be possessive and reluctant to share their space, toys, food, and litter box. One way to prevent your cats from fighting and trying to establish dominance is to give each of them access to different resources and distinct areas of your home. Here are a few changes you can make that can ease the tension among your cats.

• Set up scratching posts and litter boxes in two or three separate areas

• Place each cat’s food and water bowls in different rooms of the house

• Create multiple sleeping areas using cushions, blankets or beds

• Give your cats opportunities to exercise and burn off energy to avoid irritability

• Neuter or spay your cats if you haven’t done so already

• Create several access points to perches and hiding spots or buy a cat tree

If the situation doesn’t improve, speak with a feline behavior consultant. This professional can assess the problem in your home and propose specific solutions for your cats.

Should you break up a brawl?

If your cats are fighting, resist the urge to physically separate them. You risk getting hurt and minor disputes tend to resolve quickly. If you’re concerned about your cats’ safety, clap loudly or use a spray bottle to distract them.