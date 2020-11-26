Home
How to keep the peace among your cats
Do you have two cats that seem incapable of getting along? While squabbles are fairly common among felines, it’s best to limit this behavior before one of them gets hurt. If hissing, growling, chasing and swatting have become the norm in your home, here’s how you can restore the peace.
Tricks to try
Cats are territorial and solitary creatures, which means they have a tendency to be possessive and reluctant to share their space, toys, food, and litter box. One way to prevent your cats from fighting and trying to establish dominance is to give each of them access to different resources and distinct areas of your home. Here are a few changes you can make that can ease the tension among your cats.
• Set up scratching posts and litter boxes in two or three separate areas
• Place each cat’s food and water bowls in different rooms of the house
• Create multiple sleeping areas using cushions, blankets or beds
• Give your cats opportunities to exercise and burn off energy to avoid irritability
• Neuter or spay your cats if you haven’t done so already
• Create several access points to perches and hiding spots or buy a cat tree
If the situation doesn’t improve, speak with a feline behavior consultant. This professional can assess the problem in your home and propose specific solutions for your cats.
Should you break up a brawl?
If your cats are fighting, resist the urge to physically separate them. You risk getting hurt and minor disputes tend to resolve quickly. If you’re concerned about your cats’ safety, clap loudly or use a spray bottle to distract them.
Home
10 gift ideas for the person who’s never without their phone
If you’re looking for a gift for someone who loves their phone, here are a few suggestions that are sure to please.
1. A portable Bluetooth speaker for use at home and on the go
2. A solar phone charger for the tech-savvy environmentalist
3. A portable power bank for charging any time or place
4. A touchscreen cleaner keychain to put an end to smudges
5. A compact smartphone projector for an at-home cinema experience
6. A pair of touchscreen gloves for winter texting
7. A smartphone car mount for safe, hands-free navigation
8. A wallet case to keep all essentials in one place
9. A smartphone lens to capture stunning photos
10. A set of wireless earbuds or headphones that block out ambient noise
For these smartphone accessories and more, visit your nearest electronics store.
Home
A brief purchasing guide for the eco-conscious parent
If you want to give your baby the best while upholding your commitment to protecting the environment, there are a number of purchasing decisions you can make that will allow you to do so. Here’s what to buy.
Nursery furniture
For the crib, changing table, rocking chair, and dresser opt for locally made pieces. Alternatively, look for furniture made of recycled or sustainable materials.
Paint and decor
Diapers and wipes
Stock up on washable diapers and reusable washcloths. For your baby’s delicate skin, purchase a mild soap sold in bulk at a zero-waste store in your area.
Nursing pads and bottles
Use washable nursing pads made of cloth and high-quality bottles made of recycled plastic, glass, or stainless steel that can be reused by your second child or donated to another family.
Bedding and clothes
Look for curtains, blankets, and other linens made of recycled or sustainable materials such as hemp. Dress your baby in locally made clothing or cute thrift shop finds.
To ensure you have everything you need before your baby arrives, visit the shops in your area or join an online group for parents looking to buy, sell and trade second-hand items.
Home
3 ways to enjoy a winter getaway
If you have a few days off this winter, be sure to make the most of it. Whether you prefer to vacation alone or with your spouse, family or friends, you can have a wonderful time without going far. Here are some suggestions for a memorable holiday close to home.
1. Relax
There are a number of ways to recharge your batteries while you’re on vacation. Many winter resorts offer amenities such as hot springs, massages, steam rooms, hot tubs and day spas. When you aren’t being doted on by attentive staff, you can lounge in your ultra-comfortable room and enjoy your view of the local landscape.
2. Play
• Skiing
• Snowboarding
• Skating
• Snowshoeing
• Snow tubing
• Ice canyoning
• Nordic walking
With so many fun options, you won’t have time to get bored. To try it all, rent a cottage that’s close to the action.
3. Explore
Do you want to venture into the wilderness to see trees, meadows, and mountains blanketed in snow? You can discover the charms of a winter landscape by navigating backcountry trails on a snowmobile or ATV. If you’d rather burn some calories while exploring, you can head out on cross-country skis, snowshoes, or a fat bike. See if there are rental outfits in your area that can set you up with the equipment and instructions you need.
No matter how you plan to spend your winter vacation, make sure to schedule your getaway ahead of time. The best winter resorts, hotels, and cottages tend to get booked weeks in advance.
Home
You don’t have to go far for great holiday purchases
It’s hard to enjoy the magic of the season if you’re trying to navigate crowded stores or worried that your online purchases won’t arrive in time. If holiday shopping has become a dreaded chore, consider buying everything you need from the stores in your region. Here are a few reasons why.
Local entrepreneurs need your support
For years there’s been a growing interest in buying local goods, particularly during the holiday season. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, supporting local entrepreneurs is more important than ever. Small businesses rely on a loyal customer base to thrive, and your patronage during the holiday season is crucial to their recovery from the current economic crisis.
Local shopping benefits everyone
What’s more, when you opt for locally made products, you’re helping to protect the environment because fewer greenhouse gases are emitted when transporting the merchandise. You also spend less time on the road when you shop locally. This further reduces your carbon footprint and allows you to check numerous items off your holiday shopping list in just a few hours.
Local shops offer quality goods
From unique gifts and chic outfits to fresh ingredients and handcrafted decorations, local stores are stocked with everything you need for a memorable holiday season. And since small business owners prioritize well-made products, you’ll be sure to get your money’s worth. Plus, you’ll benefit from the friendly, personal service offered by knowledgeable employees.
From gift recommendations to easy in-person returns, shopping at stores in your region can lighten your load during the holiday season. This year, make it a point to buy local.
Home
7 ways to make the most of your basement
Are you thinking about finishing your basement? While this can be an expensive project, you’ll increase both your living space and property value. Plus, you can easily adapt to this versatile space to suit your family’s needs over time. Here are seven types of basement conversions.
1. Workshop. Whether you enjoy sewing, woodworking, scrapbooking, or winemaking, you’ll have the space you need to store all your supplies and tools.
2. Home office. You’ll probably find it easier to concentrate in a room that’s cut off from the rest of the house. Plus, you’re less likely to be disturbed during conference calls.
3. Guest bedroom. This is an ideal way to offer your visitors more privacy. And if there’s enough room to fit in a bathroom, all the better.
4. Cellar. Whether you want to store wine, root vegetables, or canned goods, make sure space is well ventilated and the humidity level is controlled.
5. Personal gym. For this to be a practical option, the ceiling should be high enough to accommodate stretching and jumping jacks.
6. Playroom. Give your kids plenty of space to run around and store their toys without cluttering the main living areas of the house.
7. Laundry room. In addition to freeing up space in the bathroom, you’ll finally have the room you need to fold and iron clothes.
Keep in mind that natural light is limited in a basement. Therefore, you’ll want to opt for an open-concept design or glass doors and partitions if possible.
Home
5 fun Thanksgiving games
If you’re looking for a festive way to spend time with your family over Thanksgiving, here are five fun games that will get everyone moving.
1. Turkey tag
Transform clothespins into turkeys using feathers, googly eyes, and other craft supplies, then clip them on to the back of each player’s shirt. When the game begins, try to unpin other players’ turkeys without losing your own. The last person with a pin on their back wins.
2. Sweet potato race
3. Thanksgiving charades
On individual pieces of paper, write down holiday-themed phrases such as marching in a parade, carving the turkey, setting the table, baking pumpkin pie, and playing football. Take turns picking a phrase and silently acting it out while other players try to guess.
4. Gratitude pick-up sticks
Use a multi-color set or make your own by painting wooden skewers. Assign a category (person, place, food, thing) to each color. When a player picks up that color stick, they have to say something they’re thankful for in that category.
5. Turkey waddle
This is a great game to play outdoors. Each player holds a balloon between their legs, and the first person to waddle across the finish line with their balloon still in place wins. For larger groups, create teams and make it a relay race.
Additionally, you can search online for Thanksgiving trivia, riddles, and jokes to liven up your dinner table discussions.
King Cartoons
Wind: 10mph W
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 30"Hg
UV index: 2
55/32°F
57/43°F