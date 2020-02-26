How to keep your appliances running like new

If you’ve recently purchased new appliances, you may be wondering how to make sure they continue to run. Here’s what you need to know.

Refrigerator

Don’t pack your fridge too full, as this can block airflow and make the components work harder than necessary. You should also vacuum the compressor and wipe the door gasket with soapy water at least twice a year.

Stove and oven

Keep the oven clear of food buildup by periodically running the self-clean feature or manually scrubbing it down. Keep electric coils or gas elements clean and avoid dragging your pots and pans over glass-ceramic cooktops. Wash the surface regularly with warm, soapy water or a special cleaner.

Dishwasher

Always rinse your dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. If there’s a filter, make sure to clean it regularly so it doesn’t get clogged with food particles. Once a month, run it on empty with vinegar to keep it clean.

Washer

Never overload your washing machine and make sure to empty clothing pockets so the drum doesn’t get damaged. Run a monthly cleaning cycle with hot water and vinegar. Always keep the door open after a wash to allow the interior to completely dry.

Dryer

Clean the lint trap after every cycle and wash it monthly to make certain the filter doesn’t get clogged. At least once a year, get your dryer ducts professionally cleaned. This will ensure that your machine runs smoothly and decrease the risk for house fires.

To find out more about how to take care of your specific appliance, be sure to consult your owner’s manual. Though these tips are a great start, they shouldn’t replace the care instructions provided by the manufacturer.