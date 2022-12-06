How to keep your home rodent free

1. To help protect the planet

Buying local is the eco-friendly way to shop for the holidays. When you opt for items produced and sold nearby, you help reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions created when goods are shipped. The need for excess packaging is also eliminated. This Christmas, help protect the environment by buying locally crafted presents, decorations, food, and more.

2. To get superb service

If you want personalized recommendations, information about specific items, or gift ideas for someone with unusual interests, your local merchants can help. These people typically have a passion for the goods and services they offer. Consequently, they’re committed to providing exceptional customer service. Plus, you can count on them for streamlined after-sale service.

3. To enjoy delicious food

When it comes to making a great meal, nothing beats local foods. Keep it close to home by choosing bread, cheeses, wines, meats, and vegetables produced in your region. Whether you’re making an elaborate feast or preparing a simple dish, put fresh, local ingredients on the menu. Your holiday guests will thank you, and so will your tastebuds.

4. To find unique gifts

Are you looking for the perfect present? Whether you’re searching for a practical, decorative, or gourmet gift, you can’t go wrong if you select goods and services provided by the artists, artisans, and small businesses in your area. Find original art pieces, handcrafted items, and unique experiences to pamper the people you love most.

5. To reduce stress

The drama-free way to gather everything you need for the holidays is to shop locally. You’re sure to find the clothes, toys, games, ornaments, cooking supplies, and greeting cards on your list in record time. Plus, making your Christmas purchases locally will eliminate the hassle of delivery delays.

6. To stimulate the economy

A booming local economy helps create a thriving community. You can do your part to sustain your region simply by buying locally. If you do, you’ll contribute to the success of established businesses, enabling them to grow and create more jobs. In turn, this will attract new merchants and entrepreneurs to your area. When you shop locally, everyone wins.

7. To make pleasant discoveries

How well do you know your region? If you explore what your community has to offer, you’ll likely stumble on treasures you never knew were there. Imagine discovering handcrafted jewelry, artisanal chocolates, or a pleasant eatery to spend the afternoon in your backyard! Who knows, you may even find a great park, gallery, gym, or other new venues to haunt.

8. To energize your community

Over the holidays, many communities host an assortment of Christmas events and activities. You’ll likely be able to enjoy attending a tree lighting, nativity play, holiday market, or Christmas concert. Participating in these types of events is a great way to support your local organizations

and businesses. It’s how you help create a vibrant local culture.

9. To free up more time

If you visit the shops, restaurants, concert halls, and museums that are close to home rather than heading out of town, you can save time in your busy schedule. With the extra minutes or hours you gain, you may be able to fit in another activity or simply find more time to relax and unwind.

10. To save money

Frequenting the businesses in your area is a great way to save on gas and other driving-related expenses. This is especially the case if you can walk to your destination. You won’t even have to pay for parking. You could see significant savings depending on how often you tend to make these outings.

11. To procure quality products

Locally crafted goods tend to be better made than mass-produced items manufactured overseas. Consequently, they’re likely to be more durable. If you keep these items for a long time, you’ll save in the long term. Plus, the working conditions for the people producing the goods are more likely to be fair.

12. To create a sense of belonging

If you want to call your region home, simply living there is not enough. You must get to know your area, find spots you love to frequent, and establish a routine. To engage with your community and feel connected to your corner of the world, participate in local events, and support your region’s businesses.