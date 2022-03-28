Home
How to keep your home tidy if you have kids
If you have kids, keeping your home tidy can be a challenge. Here are a few tips that may help.
1. Do one thing at a time
If you have a toddler, you likely won’t be able to set aside an entire afternoon to clean your home. Consequently, do what you can when you have a free moment rather than trying to tackle everything at once. For example, you could dust the living room while your child is napping.
2. Don’t procrastinate
Complete small chores right away because you may not have time to do them later. For example, when you get up in the morning, immediately make your bed. The longer you wait, the more daunting certain tasks may become.
3. Involve your child
Once your child is around five years old, you can involve them in completing household chores. Consider teaching them to clear their dishes after they eat and put away their toys once they’re done playing with them. At first, you may need to supervise your child, but eventually, they’ll be able to complete the tasks on their own.
If you often feel overwhelmed by chores, focus on what absolutely needs to be done to keep your household running. This typically includes doing laundry, making meals, and cleaning dishes.
Don’t have enough time to clean your home? Consider hiring a maid or local cleaning company to help.
Home
When to sow and plant melons
Melons come in a range of sizes, flavors, colors, and textures and can be grown successfully in a variety of locations. However, it’s important to know when to sow and plant them to produce good yields.
Sowing
Melon seeds should be sown indoors. To do so, fill several small pots with well-draining soil and a pinch of mycorrhizae. Plant two seeds in each pot and place them in a south-facing window or under a grow light. You can use a heat mat for quicker germination. If both seeds germinate, cut off the weaker stem once it has three leaves.
Planting
Choose a sunny spot that’s sheltered from the wind and has rich, well-draining soil. About a month before planting your starters, lay black plastic mulch over the area to warm the earth. After, plant them outdoors and surround them with landscaping fabric to protect them from the cool night air until the weather warms up.
To find out which melon varieties are easiest to grow in your area, visit your local garden center.
Home
What you should do before buying new furniture
Do you want to refresh a room in your home? If so, consider buying new furniture. Here are a few tips for choosing the right pieces for your space.
Prepare
Start by choosing a style of furniture like Scandinavian, contemporary, or farmhouse. Then, pick out upholstery and other features that complement the room. Finally, set a budget to narrow down your options.
Configure
To ensure you choose furniture that’s the right size for your space, measure both the furniture and room. Use graph paper to draw the room, and then cut out scale models of the furniture to test out different configurations.
Alternatively, you can purchase an interior design app or software to create a three-dimensional replica of your space, and use it to experiment with different layouts.
If you need professional help to create the room of your dreams, look for an interior designer or decorator in your area.
Home
A brief guide to buying soccer gear
Soccer is one of the most popular sports in the world. If you want to join a team, here’s an overview of what you’ll need to get started.
Footwear
The type of footwear you need will depend on the surface you’re playing on. For example, if you’re playing outside on the grass, look for cleats with rubber or polyurethane soles. If you’re playing on a synthetic pitch, choose cleats with a turf sole. Finally, if you’re playing on a gym floor, opt for indoor shoes with a smooth sole.
Shin guards
Soccer involves kicking, and sometimes another player’s foot may miss the ball and hit your shins instead. Consequently, it’s important to invest in a good pair of shin guards to prevent your legs from getting injured.
Uniform
Here’s what a soccer player typically wears:
• A stretchy jersey
• An undershirt if it’s raining or cold
• Stretchy shorts with no pockets
• Long sports socks to cover the shin guards
• Gloves (for the goalie)
Finally, don’t forget to buy a soccer ball so you can practice at home or in the park.
Home
Facing the mess: First, make your bed
When your house is a mess and you feel too overwhelmed to clean, take a breath.
You’re not lazy — you’re busy, and everyone knows that cleaning kind of stinks sometimes, especially when you’d rather relax after a long week. Instead of looking at your house as one enormous chore waiting to be accomplished, start small. Make your bed.
Marathon cleaning is the worst way to start, according to blogger and author Rachel Hoffman in an interview with Today. Tackling it all at once is exhausting and just worsens your anxiety — after all, you know your house will be messy again soon.
How to avoid the stress of a cleaning marathon? Simple — don’t do it. Break everything into manageable chunks, and instead of worrying about everything that needs to be accomplished, focus on what you can accomplish right now. And according to Hoffman, making your bed is an ideal place to start — it takes a minute or two at most, and immediately makes your bedroom look better.
And it’s an easy habit to establish — just roll out of bed and do it every morning.
Hoffman also recommends the 20/10 method, which alternates short bursts of cleaning with a break. Set a timer for twenty minutes, and when your timer goes off, take ten minutes to relax with a cup of coffee or read a few pages of your book.
If you don’t have the time to do a 20/10 clean and your bed is already made, try picking one small area to tackle when your stress levels rise, like your coffee table or a messy bookshelf. No matter how small the task or how tiny the area, you’ve accomplished something meaningful.
Home
Don’t ignore the alarm
You are a creature of habit. Everyone is, to one extent or another.
Every day you go to work using the same path, the same door, the same route. And, yet, in case of an emergency, when that route is blocked by fire or another hazard, can you quickly find another way out?
The goal of a fire drill is to make sure you know exactly where (and when) to exit a building in case of an emergency. Yes, we know there are those who dodge the drill. But don’t let that be you.
The threat is real. In 2020 alone, there were 111,000 fires in non-residential structures, resulting in 100 civilian deaths.
Experience counts. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, people who participate in drills and receive emergency training react faster, with better decision making than those without training. Those who have been in emergency situations before also react faster.
The fire drill not only gives people experience, but it also helps people to take action even when they can’t see the problem.
Seeing the threat is one reason people move to safety. When people hear a fire alarm, they nearly always try to find out if there is visible smoke or fire. If they don’t see any, they might not quickly evacuate. The problem, of course, is that fire and smoke don’t have to be in your immediate area for you to be in grave danger. At the sound of a fire alarm, everyone must evacuate as quickly as possible.
Acting confidently makes a difference. If you hear the alarm, stand up and move out in a calm, orderly fashion. Simple as that. Acting immediately and with confidence tends to prevent panic in others, according to the NFPA. People tend to share the experience of others. If one person is confused and panicky, that can spread to others.
Home
4 must-have accessories for your home
Decorating with accessories is a great way to quickly and affordably enhance the look of your home. Here are a few suggestions.
1. Rugs come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and textures. To create the perfect look, make sure you choose a floor covering that matches the style of your home
2. Plants can instantly make your space feel bright and lively. If you decide to purchase real plants instead of artificial ones, make sure your home has plenty of light.
3. Textiles like duvet covers, table linens, chair cushions, and throws can add color and texture to your home. Look for beautiful designs that express your personal sense of style.
4. Wall hangings like picture frames, clocks, and paintings come in a variety of sizes and styles. However, make sure you don’t overcrowd your walls. You can also install shelving to display your decorative items.
To find unique pieces, visit your local home decor stores.
Wind: 14mph WNW
Humidity: 30%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 5
66/52°F
73/45°F