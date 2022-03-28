How to keep your home tidy if you have kids

If you have kids, keeping your home tidy can be a challenge. Here are a few tips that may help.

1. Do one thing at a time

If you have a toddler, you likely won’t be able to set aside an entire afternoon to clean your home. Consequently, do what you can when you have a free moment rather than trying to tackle everything at once. For example, you could dust the living room while your child is napping.

2. Don’t procrastinate

Complete small chores right away because you may not have time to do them later. For example, when you get up in the morning, immediately make your bed. The longer you wait, the more daunting certain tasks may become.

3. Involve your child

Once your child is around five years old, you can involve them in completing household chores. Consider teaching them to clear their dishes after they eat and put away their toys once they’re done playing with them. At first, you may need to supervise your child, but eventually, they’ll be able to complete the tasks on their own.

If you often feel overwhelmed by chores, focus on what absolutely needs to be done to keep your household running. This typically includes doing laundry, making meals, and cleaning dishes.

Don’t have enough time to clean your home? Consider hiring a maid or local cleaning company to help.