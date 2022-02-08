How to keep your teeth healthy as you get older

A common misconception is that losing your teeth as you age is inevitable. This simply isn’t true. If properly cared for, your teeth can last a lifetime. Here are some tips for preserving your dental health as you get older.

1. Floss and brush your teeth

Floss at least once every day, and brush at least twice. Make sure to use a soft-bristle toothbrush. You should also avoid aggressively scrubbing your teeth. As you age, your gums tend to recede, and brushing too hard can hasten this process.

2. Stay hydrated

It’s not uncommon for older adults to experience dry mouth as a result of taking certain medications. Unfortunately, this can leave your teeth and gums vulnerable to decay. It’s therefore important to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

3. Quit smoking

Smoking suppresses your immune system, which ma¬kes it harder for your body to fight bacteria that can lead to gum disease and tooth decay. If you smoke, you’re also at a higher risk of getting oral cancer. It’s never too late to quit smoking.

4. Visit your dentist

Regular checkups will ensure your dentist is able to catch potential problems at their earliest stage before they become serious.

By adopting healthy oral habits and seeking regular dental care, you can keep your smile looking its best for years to come.