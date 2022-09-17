How to know if you’re buying local food

As communities worldwide rediscover the virtues of small, local businesses, free trade seems to be losing popularity. As a result, consumers are increasingly turning to regional products. However, knowing if you’re buying locally made products can be challenging. Here are a few tips.

Pay attention to labeling

Various laws and regulations exist to guide consumers. For example, food labels in America must include the manufacturer or distributor’s name and the full street address. This information must be accompanied by a qualifying phrase stating the company’s relationship to the product, such as “manufactured for” or “distributed by.”

Since buying local is a marketing asset, companies are generally happy to display the origin of their products. In fact, grocery stores and supermarkets must follow Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) standards for certain foods like farm-raised fish, shellfish, and perishable agricultural commodities.

Adopt good habits

Although labeling is an excellent way to help you identify local products, it’s not always the most reliable. The following practices can help ensure you buy products made in your region:

• Visiting farmers’ markets and meeting the producers

• Supporting fresh produce stands in rural areas

• Signing up for an organic food basket program

• Going to a U-pick farm

• Growing your own vegetables and sourcing seeds from a local company

If buying local is important to you, surf the web to get informed and discover the wealth of local products.