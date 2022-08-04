Job Market
How to land your first job as a recent graduate
Did you recently graduate from university? Are you looking for your first real job? Although you may come across jobs that require several years of experience, don’t be discouraged. Here are a few tips to get your application noticed.
Inform your contacts
Tell your parents, friends, and former classmates about your job search. Try to name specific companies that interest you. Someone you know may have a close connection that can help you adjust your application accordingly and increase your chances of being selected. It’s a good idea to participate in networking activities and publicize your job search on social media.
Be humble
Be realistic. Don’t apply for high-level jobs with six-figure salaries. This will only leave you disappointed. As a new graduate, think of your first job as an opportunity to gain experience and prove yourself. If you work hard, you’ll eventually climb up the corporate ladder.
Take care of your paperwork
You’ll probably be up against several other candidates vying for the same position. Therefore, make your resume and cover letter stand out by incorporating relevant keywords and action verbs to capture the recruiter’s attention. You may want to hire a resume-writing specialist to help you launch your career.
Browse your local job banks to find a career that suits your skillset.
Boredom-burnout syndrome
Burn-out syndrome, commonly known as burn-out, is generally associated with an overload of work and a high level of stress over a long period of time. However, a related phenomenon is increasingly observed in the working world: boredom-burnout syndrome or bore-out. Here’s what you need to know.
Causes
You could develop bore-out if one or more of the following applies to your professional situation:
• The tasks you’re given at work are repetitive and boring
• There’s no possibility of advancement within your organization
• You’re overqualified for the position you hold
• Your employer doesn’t provide sufficient praise
• Your workload is insufficient
Solutions
Before you feel completely worn out and tempted to quit, try talking to your manager. If necessary, they can modify your tasks and responsibilities to increase your satisfaction.
If your employer doesn’t offer to improve your situation, consider changing jobs or careers. You may even want to return to school to find a stimulating and rewarding job that’s worthy of your abilities.
If you’re suffering from a loss of self-esteem, extreme fatigue, or depression, consult a healthcare professional.
3 interesting jobs in senior residences
Are you a social person? Do you want a career in a field with a variety of job prospects? You may want to consider working in a senior residence. Here are three jobs that may interest you.
1. Social worker
As a social worker, you’ll help seniors experiencing the non-medical challenges of advanced age. For example, social workers facilitate communication between se¬niors, their families, and other care workers to ensure they receive their care.
2. Physical therapist
Over time, muscles and joints wear out. Consequently, many seniors require the help of a physical therapist to strengthen their bodies and improve their mobility.
3. Dietician
Many seniors have special dietary needs because of chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis. Geriatric dieticians help seniors optimize their diets to ensure they live the healthiest possible lives.
These three jobs only scratch the surface of all the possibilities available for work in seniors’ residences. For example, cooks, secretaries, drivers, cleaners, and nurses also play important roles in helping seniors live the happiest, most fulfilling lives they can.
If you’re looking for a new career, browse your local job bank to find employment opportunities in a senior residence.
Do you have what it takes to be a sprinkler fitter?
The field of fire prevention has many exciting job opportunities. Do you care about safety and have a good work ethic? If so, sprinkler fitting could be the right job for you.
Tasks
Here are some of the main tasks performed by a sprinkler fitter:
• Inspect and maintain various sprinkler systems
• Connect pipes to water lines
• Hook up pump systems
• Measure and cut pipes
• Install valves, conduits, and supports
• Create openings in walls, floors, and ceilings
Qualifications
If you want to be a sprinkler fitter, you must be:
• Comfortable working at heights
• Resourceful
• Meticulous
• Physically fit
• Enjoy teamwork
Locations
Sprinkler fitters work indoors and outdoors in various locations, including factories, rental buildings, hospitals, and commercial buildings.
Are you interested in this fast-growing occupation? If so, find out about the training courses offered in your area.
Career change: Why you should consult a career counselor
The pandemic prompted thousands of people to reflect on their priorities in all areas of their lives. As a result, many people decided to start new careers that more closely aligned with their values or were in a less vulnerable sector. If this sounds like you, find out why it’s important to carefully plan your career transition by consulting a career counselor.
An essential reflection
In theory, changing careers when your job no longer suits you can be a good idea. However, choosing a completely different field isn’t something you can do overnight. In fact, decisions made on the spur of the moment can have unfortunate consequences.
If you want to better understand your professional strengths, weaknesses, and priorities, it’s advisable to meet with a career counselor. A career counselor can speak with you and give you various questionnaires and tests to help you make a targeted career plan.
A range of possibilities
A career counselor can help guide you towards a career that’s consistent with your current living situation, including your family status. These professionals have experience with several types of clients and may help you uncover career options you never knew existed.
Are you on a limited budget and unable to afford a private career counselor? If so, many community organizations offer free or low-cost career counseling services. Contact one in your local area to find out more.
How to get more responses to your job ads
You must have a well-written employment listing to attract the best candidates. Therefore, you must carefully distribute it to reach the type of talent you’re looking for while optimizing your recruiting budget. Here are a handful of ways to publicize your employment opportunities.
• Networks of colleagues and acquaintances. You or your employees may already know the ideal person.
• Government employment agencies. Their employment services can match you with suitable job seekers.
• Job fairs or employment expos. These events put you in direct contact with a variety of potential candidates.
• College or university placement services. Be the first to recruit new graduates.
• Recruiting agencies. Professional recruiters can provide you with a pool of preselected candidates that meet your requirements.
• Employment websites. These platforms provide high visibility and enable you to receive applications quickly and at any time of day.
• Publications. Consider posting in your local newspaper, especially if you’d prefer to hire from within your community.
• Your company’s website. Create a careers page on your website.
• Professional organizations. This resource helps talent within a specific discipline.
• Social media. Let the information circulate among your networks of followers and acquaintances.
Finally, don’t forget to advertise your employment opportunities internally.
7 jobs for people who like to work outdoors
Do you find the idea of spending your entire workday within the confines of four walls unthinkable? Here are some of the many jobs that could satisfy your need to work outside in the fresh air.
1. Roofer. If you like hands-on work, are in good physical shape, and aren’t afraid of heights, you could make a good living installing and repairing roofs.
2. Land surveyor. Are you interested in mathematics, geography, and the law? This career combines these three fields of study with fieldwork and office work.
3. Horticulturist. Do you love nature and have an artistic side? You can put these qualities to work, creating and maintaining spectacular gardens. This service is in demand for domestic properties and businesses like golf clubs.
4. Game warden. If you love animals, why not contribute to their protection and conservation? In this line of work, you’ll enforce regulations that protect wildlife and conduct investigations.
5. Farmer. This occupation is essential for keeping the population fed. Although it can be demanding, it’s also rewarding. Whether working the land, raising livestock, or combining the two, farming offers a wide range of possibilities
6. Adventure tour guide. If you feel the call of the great outdoors, enjoy human interaction, and are a good leader, this job may be for you. Share your passion with others by leading kayak expeditions or wilderness hikes.
7. Geologist. If you’re fascinated by natural phenomena like cliff erosion, you can observe this process firsthand and study its impacts. Bear in mind that some of your work will have to be done in an office.
Contact an employment service agency in your area to find out about other exciting job opportunities.
