How to land your first job as a recent graduate

Did you recently graduate from university? Are you looking for your first real job? Although you may come across jobs that require several years of experience, don’t be discouraged. Here are a few tips to get your application noticed.

Inform your contacts

Tell your parents, friends, and former classmates about your job search. Try to name specific companies that interest you. Someone you know may have a close connection that can help you adjust your application accordingly and increase your chances of being selected. It’s a good idea to participate in networking activities and publicize your job search on social media.

Be humble

Be realistic. Don’t apply for high-level jobs with six-figure salaries. This will only leave you disappointed. As a new graduate, think of your first job as an opportunity to gain experience and prove yourself. If you work hard, you’ll eventually climb up the corporate ladder.

Take care of your paperwork

You’ll probably be up against several other candidates vying for the same position. Therefore, make your resume and cover letter stand out by incorporating relevant keywords and action verbs to capture the recruiter’s attention. You may want to hire a resume-writing specialist to help you launch your career.

Browse your local job banks to find a career that suits your skillset.