How to load a moving truck

A properly packed truck is the key to a successful move. It ensures you avoid multiple trips and reduces the risk of damaging your belongings. Here are a few guidelines to help you optimize the space in your moving truck.

• Disassemble your furniture as much as possible (i.e. remove table legs)

• Use boxes that are the same size to make stacking easier

• Assess what needs to go in the truck and make a plan before you start

• Load the heaviest furniture first and make sure the weight is evenly distributed at the front and on the sides of the truck

• Place boxes in the empty spaces of furniture, such as on shelves

• Fill the gaps between furniture with items that don’t stack well, such as lamps

• Stack boxes from heaviest to lightest

• Pack items snuggly to prevent them from shifting

• Protect wood furniture and other items you don’t want to get scratched with moving blankets

• Tuck framed pictures and mirrors between mattresses and cushions

• Put plants and boxed items you’ll need upon arrival (i.e. cleaning supplies) in the truck last

• Use straps to secure furniture and stacks of boxes to the rails inside the truck

Finally, if you’re worried about damaging fragile objects, transport them in your car instead. To ensure the truck is packed securely, consider hiring professional movers.