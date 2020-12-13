How to loosen up at a holiday party (without alcohol)

If you tend to be uncomfortable in group settings, the prospect of attending a holiday party might not put you in a festive mood. While some people recommend having a drink upon arrival to calm your nerves, there are plenty of alcohol-free ways to feel more at ease.

Give compliments

To break the ice, offer your host a sincere compliment about their choice of music, decor, or food. If you want to spark a conversation with guests, start by commenting on their outfit or hairstyle. In other words, rather than worry about trying to make yourself sound interesting, take an interest in others.

Offer to help out



If you want to get rid of your nervous energy and avoid standing around, ask the host how you can assist. Offer to serve refreshments, wash dishes, or supervise the kids. In addition to keeping you busy, this might inspire others to lend a hand and give you a task to bond over.

Just join in

The night is sure to drag on if you keep to yourself. Look for a group of people having a lively conversation and approach with a smile. Show interest in what others have to say and wait for a natural break in the discussion to offer a comment or ask a question. Guests are expected to mingle at a party, so you shouldn’t feel like you’re intruding.

Finally, try to arrive at the start of the event. You might find it less intimidating to approach people and make connections before the party is in full swing.