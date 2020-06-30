Home
How to maintain an organic lawn
If you want to grow an organic lawn, the first step is to stop treating it with chemicals. Instead, use natural products like chicken manure and corn gluten to nourish your grass and make it more resistant to pests. Furthermore, organic lawns require a bit of upkeep. Here’s what’s involved.
In the spring
If you live in a region that has cold winters, you should prepare your lawn for the growing season as soon as the ground thaws.
Start by removing any dead grass and aerating the lawn with a mechanical aerator. Once this is done, cover the surface with a mixture of black soil and compost.
Additionally, remember to test the soil’s acidity level and add lime or wood ash if necessary.
In the summer
To keep your lawn healthy, maintain a grass height of about three inches. You can leave the clippings on the lawn to act as a natural fertilizer.
You should also periodically check the soil’s acidity and treat any imbalances.
Finally, to make your lawn healthier and more resistant to disease and infestation, be sure to plant several kinds of grass and plants.
3 considerations when choosing a floating floor
Floating floors have become increasingly popular in recent years thanks to their durability and improved quality. Most of all, people appreciate how easy they are to install. Since the planks attach to each other instead of the subfloor, they’re also easy to replace. Here are three things to consider when choosing a floating floor.
1. The material
The most popular type of floating floor is laminate, which is an affordable option that can withstand a lot of abuse. How¬ever, you can also find planks made of vinyl, engineered wood, and other materials like cork.
The material you choose will depend on your budget, where you’re planning to install it, and the amount of traffic you expect in the area.
2. The quality
Well-made floating floors lock together easily and seamlessly, while some lower-end materials may not connect properly.
If you opt for laminate that mimics the look of wood, make sure there’s enough variety in the pattern for it to appear natural.
3. The thickness
Thicker floating floorboards aren’t necessarily a higher quality product. However, they’re easier to install, more resistant to damage, and the best choice if your subfloor isn’t perfectly flat.
Before you install your floating floor, you’ll need to lay down a sheet of foam underlay. A must for any floating floor, this layer acts as a moisture barrier, helps correct minor imperfections in the subfloor, and adds a bit of cushioning under the planks. Be sure to remove any baseboards or trim from the wall prior to installation, and pull up the old flooring if necessary.
How to make your home more energy efficient
The amount of energy your household consumes can have a significant impact on your heating and cooling costs. Here are a few ways you can make your home more energy-efficient.
Replace doors and windows
If they aren’t well insulated, doors and windows can be a significant source of energy loss in your home. To maximize thermal insulation, upgrade to Energy Star certified models. Keep in mind that even the most energy-efficient options must be properly installed to provide optimal results.
Improve insulation
Seal air leaks
Reducing the amount of air that leaks in and out of your home will make it more energy-efficient. Use caulk to seal windows, doors, vents, and places where plumbing or wiring comes through a wall. Don’t forget to have the foundation, roof, and exterior corners inspected for cracks and other types of damage.
Keep in mind that some projects are best left to the professionals. This will ensure your updates are done properly and safely. If you want to start with a smaller job, replace your halogen lightbulbs with LED versions, and consider installing a smart thermostat.
Incentive programs
Don’t forget to take advantage of government incentive programs, such as tax credits and rebates, to help offset the cost of making energy-efficient improvements and using renewable energy technologies in your home.
How to grow food in a desert climate
Under the right conditions, fruits and vegetables can thrive in the desert. Here are a few things to consider if you want your vegetable garden to flourish in a hot, arid environment.
Soil
Test the soil for nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus. Although it depends on what you’re growing, vegetables generally require a significant amount of each nutrient. You may also need to adjust the pH level since arid soil tends to be very alkaline.
Sunlight
Irrigation
In a desert climate, plants need to be watered at least twice a day to prevent them from drying out. Alternatively, you can set up an inexpensive drip irrigation system.
If you’re interested in cultivating a garden that requires minimal irrigation, you can still grow food. The prickly pear cactus, for example, is entirely edible. Once the spines are removed, you can cut the pads into strips and add them to a salad or cook them with other vegetables. The plant also produces a red-fleshed fruit that’s considered a delicacy.
What to grow
Here are a few food-producing plants that can thrive in the desert:
• Squash
• String beans
• Hot peppers
• Pomegranates
• Okra
• Melons
• Tomatoes
• Herbs
Is your dog depressed?
Did you know that dogs can be afflicted by bouts of depression? Indeed, many animals can suffer from mental health disorders similar to the ones humans experience. If you’re worried about your pooch, here’s what you should know about canine depression.
Symptoms
Canine depression isn’t always easy to recognize, and in many instances, a medical condition can explain a dog’s behavioral changes. However, the signs typically associated with canine depression include:
• Loss of interest in normal activities
• Loss of appetite
• Excessive paw licking
• Hiding
Causes
There are a variety of things that can lead to depression in dogs, including:
• An upheaval. A schedule change, move or the arrival of a new family member can affect your dog more than you might expect.
• Bereavement. Dogs can feel the loss of a loved one — human or canine — as much as we do. If a close member of your family has just moved away or died, your pooch may be grieving.
• Illness. In some cases, the symptoms of a medical condition will either mimic or cause canine depression. A veterinary exam can determine whether this is a factor in your dog’s behavior.
If you think your dog is suffering from depression, the best thing you can do is maintain a regular schedule. Be consistent with feeding times and go for lots of long walks to ensure your pup gets sufficient exercise. Most importantly, praise your dog when he or she seems to be happy, amused, or playful.
If symptoms don’t go away within a few months, talk to your veterinarian. They may prescribe an antidepressant or suggest another treatment that can help.
4 part-time jobs for seniors
A part-time job is a good way for you to supplement your income, get out of the house, share your knowledge, and learn new skills. Here are four employment opportunities to consider in your golden years.
1. Consultant
Part-time or project-specific consulting allows you to scale back your involvement in the workforce while continuing to pursue a career you enjoy.
2. Tutor
3. Customer service representative
If you’re a solution-oriented person with strong interpersonal skills, you might thrive in a retail position or enjoy working from home as a customer support agent.
4. Freelance writer
Explore your creative side or use your expertise to write for a publication in your field. Freelance writers can work from anywhere, set their own hours, and share their love of the written word.
Remember, your senior years should be a time to explore your underdeveloped passions. Even if you’re returning to the workforce for financial reasons, take time to consider your interests and find a job you truly enjoy.
5 natural alternatives to grass
If you’re tired of mowing, watering, and fertilizing your lawn, consider replacing your grass. Here are five alternatives that can be used as ground cover.
1. Creeping Jenny (Lysimachia nummularia):
The golden-tinged leaves of this evergreen perennial prefer direct sunlight over the partial shade. Creeping Jenny can withstand being walked on occasionally, and it produces vibrant yellow flowers in June and July.
2. Rupturewort (Herniaria glabra):
3. Creeping thyme (Thymus serpyllum):
Fragrant and beautiful, this herb is characterized by small leaves and flowers that range from pale pink to bright purple. Tolerant of foot traffic, this plant is a good choice for homes in wooded areas because deer and rabbits won’t eat it.
4. White clover (Trifolium repens):
This plant is ideal for regions that get little or no rain because it thrives even during hot, dry summers. However, its delicate leaves and small white flowers are easily trampled.
5. Bird’s foot trefoil (Lotus corniculatus):
This adaptable plant can grow in almost any climate, so long as it gets plenty of sun. As summer progresses, its flowers will gradually change from yellow to red.
Since many ground cover species are more delicate than grass, consider creating a stone footpath to avoid stepping on your new lawn.
