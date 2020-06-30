How to maintain an organic lawn

If you want to grow an organic lawn, the first step is to stop treating it with chemicals. Instead, use natural products like chicken manure and corn gluten to nourish your grass and make it more resistant to pests. Furthermore, organic lawns require a bit of upkeep. Here’s what’s involved.

In the spring

If you live in a region that has cold winters, you should prepare your lawn for the growing season as soon as the ground thaws.

Start by removing any dead grass and aerating the lawn with a mechanical aerator. Once this is done, cover the surface with a mixture of black soil and compost.

Additionally, remember to test the soil’s acidity level and add lime or wood ash if necessary.

In the summer

To keep your lawn healthy, maintain a grass height of about three inches. You can leave the clippings on the lawn to act as a natural fertilizer.

You should also periodically check the soil’s acidity and treat any imbalances.

Finally, to make your lawn healthier and more resistant to disease and infestation, be sure to plant several kinds of grass and plants.