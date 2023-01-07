How to maintain wood flooring

The weather outside is guaranteed to be frightful, but what better way to socialize for the New Year than by following the example of the Greeks: Cards.

The fact is that cards on New Year’s Eve are nearly mandatory in Greece, and games can last from early morning until late at night.

Of course, the games are usually punctuated with a little wine (or a lot), a few sweets, and a modest wager — usually very small since the games are friendly and casual.

In Greece, as is true across the world, New Year’s is considered a lucky time, or at least a time to toast the future and hope for luck and better days. Which makes it an obvious opportunity to test your luck at cards.

Which game you play is up to you.

The old standard rummy is a favorite among players everywhere. It’s easy to learn and fun to play.

Regionally, especially in the upper Midwest and north, euchre is popular. This trick-taking game requires partners

For games with odd numbers of players, hearts might work since it requires no partners and can be played with three to six players.

But if you don’t know how to play cards, the easiest game to learn is Go Fish, which can be just as good for a lively conversation as the more complicated bridge. Add a nice tray of crackers and cheese, and you are set.

Crazy Eights is easy and fun, or Uno, which is a commercial game with similar rules. The idea is to get rid of all your cards before anyone else. Eights are wild.

Put on your funny hats and break out the deck. It doesn’t have to be complicated!