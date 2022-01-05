How to maintain your home’s curb appeal in winter

Do you want to put your house on the market this winter? If so, you’ll need to make sure the cold, dreary weather doesn’t detract from your property’s curb appeal. Here’s how to give potential buyers a great first impression.

• Paint your front door. This is a simple way to make your home stand out. A bold color like blue, red, or yellow is sure to pop against a snowy landscape.

• Update your number and mailbox. Replace peeling sticker numbers and a rusty mailbox with quality pieces that match the style of your home’s exterior.

• Spruce up your outdoor lighting. Since the days are short in winter, illuminating your home should be a top priority. The warm glow of light from wall sconces or a porch chandelier will improve your home’s appearance and visibility.

• Add color to your yard. Plant evergreens, frost-resistant flowers, and shrubs with colorful stems and berries to liven up your winter landscaping and make your property more inviting.

• Clear a path to the door. You’ll want to ensure your property is safe for buyers to visit. Remember to keep surfaces free of snow and ice, especially before an open house.

For more expert tips on selling your home in winter, consult a local real estate agent.