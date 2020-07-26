How to maintain your independence as you age

As you get older, you may lose the ability to accomplish certain tasks on your own. However, there are several things you can do to remain self-sufficient well into your golden years.

Keep active

Engaging in physical activity on a regular basis is the best way to maintain your muscular strength, cardiovascular endurance, balance, and flexibility. From yoga and water aerobics to cycling and playing golf, an active lifestyle helps reduce the risk of falls and injury. You’ll also have more energy to accomplish daily tasks. However, be sure to speak with your doctor before taking on a new sport or workout regimen.

Use technology



A reminder application on your smartphone or tablet is a convenient tool that can help you remember to attend appointments and take your medications. Alternatively, you can use a voice assistant like Google Home, Alexa, or Cortana to set reminders, call your loved ones, and control other smart devices in your home. If you’re worried about falling, a medical alert system will ensure you’re able to contact emergency services if you have an accident.

Adapt your home

As your needs and limitations change, various modifications can be made to your home that will allow you to continue to go about your daily routine without the assistance of a caregiver. Hire a professional or ask a loved one to install handrails and grab bars, anti-slip mats, additional lighting, lever door handles, pull-out cabinet shelves, and a seat in the shower if needed.

Rely on services

If you have reduced mobility, various service providers can help you with day-to-day activities you struggle to complete on your own. An in-home nurse can administer medications, change bandages, assist with bathing, and more. You might also benefit from rehabilitation or psychosocial services or simply hiring someone to pick up your groceries and help prepare meals.

For advice on how to adapt your lifestyle and preserve your autonomy, schedule a consultation with an occupational therapist.