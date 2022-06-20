How to make cake pops in 3 easy steps

Cake pops are the perfect treat to satisfy your sweet tooth while you’re on the go. Here’s how to make them at home in three easy steps.

1. Prepare the cake

First, you need a cake. Bake one yourself at home or use any store-bought cake. Crumble the cake and combine it with homemade buttercream or store-bought icing until the mixture holds together. Form into balls, and then place them on a cookie sheet and freeze for about 15 minutes.

2. Make the coating

To attach the wooden skewers firmly, dip one end into melted chocolate or icing and insert it into the cake ball. Place the skewered cake balls in the freezer for a few more minutes to harden. Then, dip each ball into a coating of melted chocolate or icing.

3. Decorate the pops

Before the coating hardens, roll each cake ball in a tasty topping like shredded coconut or sprinkles. To hold each completed cake pop securely, push the skewers through a piece of cardboard or Styrofoam. Let stand in the fridge or freezer until the coating sets.

Now your creations are ready to eat. Enjoy.