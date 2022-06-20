Food
How to make cake pops in 3 easy steps
Cake pops are the perfect treat to satisfy your sweet tooth while you’re on the go. Here’s how to make them at home in three easy steps.
1. Prepare the cake
First, you need a cake. Bake one yourself at home or use any store-bought cake. Crumble the cake and combine it with homemade buttercream or store-bought icing until the mixture holds together. Form into balls, and then place them on a cookie sheet and freeze for about 15 minutes.
2. Make the coating
To attach the wooden skewers firmly, dip one end into melted chocolate or icing and insert it into the cake ball. Place the skewered cake balls in the freezer for a few more minutes to harden. Then, dip each ball into a coating of melted chocolate or icing.
3. Decorate the pops
Before the coating hardens, roll each cake ball in a tasty topping like shredded coconut or sprinkles. To hold each completed cake pop securely, push the skewers through a piece of cardboard or Styrofoam. Let stand in the fridge or freezer until the coating sets.
Now your creations are ready to eat. Enjoy.
Food
Food waste: a self-assessment
Despite best intentions, few individuals can boast of never wasting food. To improve your food usage balance sheet over the next few weeks, here are some questions to help you take stock of how much you throw in the trash or compost.
• Have any of your unopened perishables become wilted or moldy?
• Do you have to scrape food like uneaten spaghetti or milk-soaked cereal from your dishes before washing them?
• Do you dispose of food as soon as it passes the expiry date on the packaging?
Once you’ve evaluated what foods you throw away, you’ll have a clearer picture of your household’s habits. You may find you’re serving oversized portions or buying more perishables than you can eat. With these insights, you’ll be able to adjust your practices accordingly.
Before throwing away any food, ask yourself if it can be used in another dish. For example, leftover vegetables might work in an omelet. Additionally, you can turn a slice of dry bread into breadcrumbs. If you’ve prepared too much food that can’t be frozen, offer the extras to friends or coworkers. You can reduce your waste and make others happy at the same time.
Best if used by
Remember, the expiration date leaves room for flexibility. According to the Food and Safety Inspection Service, this date isn’t a guarantee of the safety of a product. Rather, it’s an index of the freshness and potential shelf life of foods that haven’t been opened. This means that after the date indicated, the food may no longer have the same freshness or nutritional value but may nevertheless be edible. Of course, sure signs of deterioration, like a foul odor or mold, don’t lie. You just need to be cautious.
Food
5 tips for hosting a vegetarian barbecue
During summer, the smell of barbecued food wafts through all the backyards in the neighborhood. If you’re a vegetarian or want to offer meatless options to your friends and family the next time you grill, try some of these tips.
1. Take care with your vegetables. Wash and dry your veggies and cut them into uniformly sized pieces to ensure even cooking. Coat them with heat-resistant oil to prevent them from burning or sticking to the grill.
2. Choose local, in-season produce. Your guests will appreciate the extra freshness and flavor of locally-grown veggies. Plus, you’ll feel good knowing you’ve supported producers in your community.
3. Vary your cooking methods. If sliced thick enough or threaded on skewers, many foods can be cooked directly on the grill. However, you can cook small food items en papillote by wrapping them in parchment. You may also want to consider adding a grilling basket or wok to your outdoor cooking arsenal. Use a cast-iron griddle on your barbecue to cook a la plancha.
4. Diversify the flavors. In addition to serving a variety of vegetables, you can include meat substitutes like lentil patties, tofu burgers, and sausages made with tempeh or textured vegetable protein (TVP). Cheeses like brie and halloumi are also delicious when grilled.
5. Prepare a dessert. Serve frozen treats combined with succulent fruit grilled on skewers. Pineapples, melons, bananas, and peaches are excellent choices.
Visit a home supply store in your area to stock up on barbecue accessories and find the freshest produce at your local farmers’ market.
Food
Let’s hear it for patio season
As the weather grows finer, you’re looking for fresh ways to enjoy good food in good company. Whether you’re enjoying a tasty breakfast with the family, grabbing a bite with co-workers, or planning an elegant dinner date, there’s no more pleasant atmosphere than a restaurant patio.
How much have you missed the summertime sensations of enticing aromas and a stimulating view of the street, with engaging conversation and laughter? Then there’s the soothing fresh air with warm sunshine or cooling shade. It’s time to make up for lost time and create new memories with an enticing meal and well-earned beverage.
Many restaurants, bistros, cafes, microbreweries, vineyards, and creameries provide terraces for outdoor enjoyment. This summer, visit the eateries in your area to discover (or rediscover) the myriad of tastes available to delight your senses.
Food
Practical tips for your next U-pick visit
U-picks are a great way to support local businesses, have fun in the clean country air and enjoy the freshest fruits of the season. Follow these tips to make the best of your next berry-picking outing with family and friends.
• Check with local producers about the availability of the berries you want to pick and reserve your spot early.
• Get the timing right to enjoy the best harvest. For example, you should pick strawberries in the morning when the weather is dry.
• Dress appropriately. It’s a good idea to wear long sleeves to protect your arms from thorns and brambles. Moreover, remember to cover your head and wear comfortable footwear.
• Avoid unnecessary discomfort by wearing sunscreen and insect repellant.
• Find out beforehand whether you can bring your own containers. If so, choose ones that are recyclable or reusable.
• Determine when the berries you want to pick are ready to harvest. Raspberries, for example, don’t ripen any further once picked. Therefore, they must be picked when completely ripe. You’ll know they’re ready to eat when they easily slip off the vine.
Why not prolong the pleasure of your berry picking outing by bringing along a picnic lunch? Above all, don’t forget to greet the workers as you arrive and thank them as you leave.
Food
Discover Korean hot dogs: tokkebi
Looking to try a new culinary trend? Tokkebi, or Korean hot dogs, have gained popularity around the world. Here’s a look at this popular East Asian street food.
What’s tokkebi?
Tokkebi is a Seoul-style fast-food dish. It’s essentially a battered, deep-fried sausage on a stick and comes in both savory and sweet varieties. You can make tokkebi vegetarian by replacing the sausage with cheese, tofu, or Korean rice cake. Unlike the breading on a classic corn dog that’s made of wheat flour and cornmeal, this delicacy uses rice flour, which gives it its signature crunch.
Korean hot dogs are extremely customizable. Along with a wide choice of fillings, the coating can include tasty additions like small pieces of fried potato or crispy ramen noodles. To top off this treat, choose from an array of sweet and spicy sauces. Dessert versions provide even more flavor possibilities.
Visit a local Korean restaurant to try tokkebi or pick up a few ingredients from the Asian food aisle of your local grocery to make tasty Korean hot dogs at home.
Food
Yogurt bark with nuts and dried fruit
Do you need a tasty, energy-packed snack? These yogurt delights will hit the spot.
Ingredients
Servings: 8
• 3/4 cup assorted nuts and seeds (almonds, pecans, cashews, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.), coarsely chopped
• 2 cups vanilla yogurt
• 1/4 cup honey
• A pinch of salt
• 1/2 cup dried fruit of your choice (cranberries, apricots, etc.), coarsely chopped
Directions
1. Roast the nuts and seeds for several minutes in a dry skillet to bring out their flavors and crunchiness. Set aside.
2. In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, honey, and salt. Pour the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and spread it into an even layer. Sprinkle the fruit, nuts, and seeds over the yogurt mixture. Place the baking sheet in the freezer for at least two hours.
3. Cut the bark with a knife or break it up with your fingers. Store in the refrigerator.
