How to make eco-friendly art

Whether or not you dread winter weather, one thing is certain: your home and garden need some protection. Here’s a list of tasks to get your home’s exterior winter-ready.

• Clear the gutters. Clean out the eavestroughs to enable good water drainage. Ideally, wait until the trees have dropped all their leaves.

• Sweep out the chimney. A thorough chimney cleaning is essential for preventing chimney fires.

• Inspect the roof. Ensure your roof is in perfect condition. If you see any problems, don’t delay getting the necessary repairs.

• Seal up cracks. Sniff out any gaps in your foundations and walls and seal them up to prevent water from seeping in and doing some severe damage.

• Screen up your vents. Install screens on your vents to prevent small animals from taking refuge inside your home.

• Close your pool. Lower the water level, clean the filter, and put the ladder and other accessories in storage.

• Clear the coping. Remove any accumulated debris from your pool coping, and check that the drain works well to prevent flooding.

• Weather-proof your plants. Wrap your shrubs in burlap or landscape cloth. Move potted plants indoors to protect them from the elements.

• Prune your trees. Trim away any tree limbs at risk of falling on your house in a violent gust. Likewise, get rid of any branches that could give pests access to your home.

• Put seasonal items in storage. Put away patio furniture, barbecues, gardening tools, and garden hoses. Don’t forget to shut down water outlets.

• Prepare your flower beds. Plant your fall bulbs, separate the perennials, remove weeds and annuals and then aerate and nourish the soil.

• Clean the grounds. Rake and bag your dead leaves and clear out dead wood and any other material that could serve as a hiding place for pests.

If you don’t have time to do everything yourself, hire a professional lawn service in your area to help.