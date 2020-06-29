How to make homemade ice pops

Do you want to make your own ice pops? It’s easier than you think. Here’s how.

Use your favorite drink

To ensure you like the flavor of your ice pops, use a beverage you enjoy. Fruit juices, smoothies, drinkable yogurts, and flavored teas are all great options. If you’re a coffee-lover, use cold-brew coffee or dissolve instant coffee crystals in cream or milk. If the liquid isn’t pre-sweetened, you can add maple syrup, honey, or sugar.

Mix and match flavors



If you want more elaborate ice pops, combine your favorite ingredients. Some great flavor combinations include strawberry and lemonade, cucumber and mint, mango and almond milk, chocolate and yogurt, and pineapple and coconut milk. Toss your ingredients in a blender, pulse until smooth, and then freeze.

To make your ice pops even more interesting, layer two or more different flavors. You can do this by partially filling the ice pop molds with one flavor and letting it freeze for about an hour before pouring in the next one.

Incorporate texture

Add whole berries, slices of fruit or even candy to your ice pops. You can show off these treats by using a translucent liquid as the base. Alternatively, make these ingredients a surprise by concealing them in yogurt or an opaque drink.

To ensure your ice pops freeze all the way through, leave them in the freezer for at least eight hours. Run the mold under hot water for a few seconds before removing your ice pop to make sure it comes out in one piece.

Ice pop molds come in an assortment of shapes and can be made of plastic, silicone or stainless steel. If you shop around, you’re sure to find one you like.