How to make it look like Santa visited your home

Published

3 hours ago

on

The holiday season is full of enchantments, especially for young children who marvel at Santa’s ability to deliver gifts unseen. Here are a few ways to make it look like Saint Nick really visited your home.

Make footprints
If there’s fresh snow on the ground, put on big boots and leave footprints around the outside of your home. You can also create reindeer tracks with a stick or broom handle.

Leave a key
Give Santa a magic key if your home doesn’t have a chimney. You can have one made at a store or create one yourself out of wood or cardboard. Place the key in a Christmas stocking on your porch on Christmas Eve.

Prepare a snack
Encourage your children to put out a glass of milk and cookies for Santa and a bowl of water and carrots for his reindeer. While your kids are asleep, help yourself to the goodies, making sure to leave behind a few crumbs.


Write a letter
Have Santa thank your children for the snacks by leaving a note. Change your handwriting, so it’s not recognizable, or enlist the help of a friend.

Leaving these convincing clues is sure to make the holiday extra magical for your kids.

Home

Five holiday trends for your home

Published

1 day ago

on

December 12, 2022

By

Do you want to transform your holiday decor this year? If so, here are five looks for 2022 that may inspire you.

1. Nature themed
Natural elements like tree branches, pinecones and organic materials like wood and hemp are trending choices for Christmas decor.

2. Retro inspired
A vintage holiday look is currently all the rage. Bring out your old-fashioned ornaments or find new ones that match this theme.

3. Upcycled
Turn used items into decorative pieces or shop for ornaments made from reclaimed materials. You can take this trend a step further by wrap¬ping your gifts in fabric, flyers, or newspapers.


4. Dried fruit
Dried limes, oranges, and lemons can be made into garlands and tree ornaments or displayed in glass jars. As a bonus, they smell great!

5. Shimmer and shine
The shiny decor is sure to put you in a festive mood. Use metallic items in shades like blue and green or silver and gold that can be used year after year.

Visit your local stores for more ideas and find everything you need.

Home

Safe stairs in winter: 3 non-slip options

Published

3 days ago

on

December 10, 2022

By

Here are three materials that make exterior stairs less slippery to keep you and your visitors safe during the winter months.

1. Recycled rubber
Black tread covers made of recycled rubber are remarkably resistant to shocks, inclement weather, humidity, ultraviolet rays, oil, and mildew. They are easy to install, maintain and store. They can, however, be quite heavy.

2. Polypropylene fiber
Available in an array of colors and patterns, polypropylene fiber can be bought in mats or rolls. While it can stand up to heavy traffic, it should be treated against UV rays. It has waterproof backing made of vinyl or rubber to prevent seepage, which increases its durability.

3. Coir
This material, made of coconut fiber, typically comes in a natural ecru color. It can give your exterior a unique look and works best on wood and concrete surfaces. The downside? Coir tends to retain water and dust. In addition, if not installed well, it may become loose over time.


To learn which materials will work best on your stairs, visit the flooring experts in your area.

 

Home

How to cat-proof your Christmas tree

Published

5 days ago

on

December 8, 2022

By

Are you worried your feline friend might get hurt playing in your Christmas tree? If so, here are a few tips to help you avoid a holiday mishap.

• Secure your tree to a solid base to prevent it from tipping over and falling on your pet.

• Leave your tree undecorated for a few days to let your cat get used to it.

• Use decorations made of plastic or other durable materials. Firmly attach them to the branches, so they don’t fall off easily. Avoid edible ornaments.


• Fill a spray bottle with water and gently spritz your cat if it gets too close to the tree. This will let them know the behavior is prohibited.

• Spray your tree with store-bought cat repellent.

Be patient to ensure you get the results you want.

Home

Five great gifts for seniors

Published

6 days ago

on

December 7, 2022

By

Are you looking for a Christmas present for the senior in your life? If so, here are five great gift ideas to show you care.

1. A book
Whether your loved one likes gardening, history, or science, there’s sure to be a book or audiobook that suits their interests. If you need advice, ask a bookstore employee what they recommend.

2. A game
Consider offering a fun puzzle, board game, card game, or memory game. You may also want to consider a video game for the tech-savvy senior in your life.

3. A kitchen gadget
Electric can openers and pepper grinders are perfect for elderly people who want to remain independent but lack strength and dexterity in their hands.


4. Photos
Purchase a picture frame or album, including photos of family members and friends. If there’s enough space, add one or more handwritten notes.

5. A cozy accessory
Give the gift of relaxation with an electric blanket, a pair of non-slip slippers, a soft scarf, or an essential oil diffuser.

For more great ideas, visit your local stores.

 

Home

Winter home updates: do’s and don’ts

Published

6 days ago

on

December 7, 2022

By

Everything has its right time and place, including home renovations. If you want to update your home this winter, here’s a look at some recommended do’s and don’ts.

Do
Regardless of the weather, you can take care of these interior jobs:

• Paint the walls inside your home
• Renovate a whole room, such as a kitchen, bathroom, or living room
• Upgrade your electrical system
• Update your plumbing system
• Install new flooring
• Complete the addition you built in the summer
• Add insulation to interior walls and the foundation

Don’t
The following jobs shouldn’t be completed in winter because the outdoor temperature and seasonal storms could create complications. It’s best to avoid the following:


• Yard improvements
• Roof renovations
• Siding repairs
• Exterior paint jobs
• Garage replacements
• Addition installations

Do you have a renovation project in mind? To develop your plan, work out the right timing and get the job done right, and meet with a contractor in your area.

Home

Give the gift of an unforgettable experience

Published

1 week ago

on

December 6, 2022

By

Instead of wrapping presents this year, consider providing your friends and family members with memorable experiences. This is an especially good idea for loved ones who already have everything they need and want. Plus, an outing will offer an opportunity for the person to take a break from their daily grind. Here are a few suggestions:

• A relaxing afternoon at the spa
• Dinner at a gourmet restaurant
• A theater, music, comedy, or circus performance
• Tickets to a ski hill or winter festival
• An introductory course to something exciting like dog sledding or wine tasting
• A weekend at a hotel

To find experiences your loved ones won’t soon forget, research the various activities offered where they live.

