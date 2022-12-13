How to make it look like Santa visited your home

The holiday season is full of enchantments, especially for young children who marvel at Santa’s ability to deliver gifts unseen. Here are a few ways to make it look like Saint Nick really visited your home.

Make footprints

If there’s fresh snow on the ground, put on big boots and leave footprints around the outside of your home. You can also create reindeer tracks with a stick or broom handle.

Leave a key

Give Santa a magic key if your home doesn’t have a chimney. You can have one made at a store or create one yourself out of wood or cardboard. Place the key in a Christmas stocking on your porch on Christmas Eve.

Prepare a snack

Encourage your children to put out a glass of milk and cookies for Santa and a bowl of water and carrots for his reindeer. While your kids are asleep, help yourself to the goodies, making sure to leave behind a few crumbs.

Write a letter

Have Santa thank your children for the snacks by leaving a note. Change your handwriting, so it’s not recognizable, or enlist the help of a friend.

Leaving these convincing clues is sure to make the holiday extra magical for your kids.