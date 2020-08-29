How to make moving day easier for your dog

If you’re moving to a new home, you may wonder how it’ll affect your dog. Here are a few tips that can make the transition easier.

Before

Make sure your canine companion has plenty of toys on hand. This will keep them occupied and relaxed while you fill boxes and disassemble furniture. Wait until the last minute to pack your dog’s things to avoid disrupting their routine for as long as possible.

If you’re moving to another region, make sure your dog’s vaccinations are up to date. You should also inspect their leash, collar, and identification tags. This will help you find Fido if he gets lost during the move.

It’s also a good idea to bring your pooch to visit the new home before moving day. Your dog is likely to feel more comfortable moving in if they’re somewhat familiar with space.

During

Make sure someone keeps a close eye on your dog, especially if you need to make multiple trips between the two houses. If you’ll be too busy to take care of your pet during the move, consider leaving them with a relative or at a kennel for the day.

When the time comes to transport your dog, do so in a familiar vehicle. This will minimize their stress. Once you arrive at the new house, unpack your pet’s toys and bedding right away so that they can get settled.

After

Spend as much time as possible with your dog after the move. The best way to make your pet feel at home in their new environment is to quickly re-establish a routine. This includes consistent feeding times and regular walks.

To make moving even more enjoyable for your dog, ensure they get a new toy, a few treats, and plenty of belly rubs.