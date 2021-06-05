How to make moving less stressful

If you’re downsizing from a house to a condo or moving into a senior’s residence, you may be worried about making the change. Here are a few tips to ensure your move is a positive one.

Find the right home

Take the time to select a place that provides you with everything you need and want. Consider the area you want to live in and whether you require an extra bedroom for when the family comes to visit. Knowing that you’ll be comfortable in your new home can help alleviate your concerns about moving.

Ask for help

Moving can be physically demanding and emotionally draining. In particular, it may be difficult to get rid of belongings and say goodbye to a home filled with memories. Consider asking friends and family members to lend a hand and provide moral support during your move. There are also a variety of professionals you can reach out to such as housing counselors and social workers.

Get organized

Make a list of tasks that need to get done before your move and start completing them as soon as possible. This way, you’ll spread out the workload and avoid having to do too many things at the same time. What’s more, being organized is a great way to maintain a sense of control over your move and alleviate your worries.

Lastly, remember to make time to unwind. Moving-related stress can be managed by meditating, doing yoga, listening to music, going for walks, or whatever else helps you to relax.