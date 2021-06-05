Home
How to make moving less stressful
If you’re downsizing from a house to a condo or moving into a senior’s residence, you may be worried about making the change. Here are a few tips to ensure your move is a positive one.
Find the right home
Take the time to select a place that provides you with everything you need and want. Consider the area you want to live in and whether you require an extra bedroom for when the family comes to visit. Knowing that you’ll be comfortable in your new home can help alleviate your concerns about moving.
Ask for help
Moving can be physically demanding and emotionally draining. In particular, it may be difficult to get rid of belongings and say goodbye to a home filled with memories. Consider asking friends and family members to lend a hand and provide moral support during your move. There are also a variety of professionals you can reach out to such as housing counselors and social workers.
Get organized
Make a list of tasks that need to get done before your move and start completing them as soon as possible. This way, you’ll spread out the workload and avoid having to do too many things at the same time. What’s more, being organized is a great way to maintain a sense of control over your move and alleviate your worries.
Lastly, remember to make time to unwind. Moving-related stress can be managed by meditating, doing yoga, listening to music, going for walks, or whatever else helps you to relax.
Running with your dog: factors to consider
Buying an outdoor fireplace: factors to consider
Do you want a fireplace for your backyard? With so many outdoor models available, you should take the time to find one that suits your needs. Here are a couple of things to think about.
The fuel
One of the first decisions you’ll need to make is whether you want a fireplace that uses wood or gas. While wood-burning fireplaces are easy to install and give off a pleasant aroma, they require regular maintenance. You’ll also need somewhere to store the logs, and some municipalities have restrictions on the use of wood firepits.
Contrarily, fireplaces that run on natural gas or propane are easy to maintain. Another advantage is that you can adjust the intensity of the flames with the push of a button. However, you must be able to connect it to a gas line or willing to periodically refill the tank.
The use
Consider how you want to use your outdoor fireplace. If you want to make it a gathering place for friends and family, opt for a round model. To create a relaxing corner where you can curl up in privacy, a rectangular fireplace may be more suitable. If you plan to cook over the embers, choose a model with a grill.
Finally, keep in mind your budget and space limitations when shopping for an outdoor fireplace. Consult the staff at your local hardware store for additional advice.
Parental burnout: how to recognize, treat and prevent it
You may already know that work-related stress can lead to burnout, but did you know that parenting can also cause this issue? Here’s an overview of this under-discussed syndrome.
Symptoms
Parental burnout is typically characterized by extreme mental, physical and emotional exhaustion. You may also feel overwhelmed and ineffective as a parent. It’s common for affected individuals to emotionally distance themselves from their children due to a lack of energy and time. These symptoms often develop among parents who set unrealistically high expectations for themselves or who neglect self-care to keep up with the demands of parenting.
Treatment
While there’s no instant cure for parental burnout, the best way to recover is to seek support. Opening up to a loved one or someone in a similar situation can help ease your guilt about not being good enough. This can enable you to revise the expectations you set for yourself as a parent. Additionally, you shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to relatives, friends, and babysitters when you need time to recharge.
Prevention
It’s important to accept that no parent is perfect, and you can’t do everything on your own. To avoid stretching yourself too thin, be sure to prioritize your responsibilities and divide tasks with your partner, parents, or older children. Keep in mind that asking for help when you need it and taking care of yourself allows you to be a more effective parent.
If you feel overwhelmed, exhausted, and isolated by the demands of parenting, consider reaching out to a health care professional for support and treatment.
Tips for gardening in a shady yard
Even if your yard doesn’t get much sunlight, it’s still possible to grow a beautiful garden. The key is to select shade-tolerant species. Here are some suggestions.
Perennials
In addition to hostas, which thrive in shady conditions, many perennials don’t require much sunlight. Consider planting:
• Leopard plants, whose yellow flowers are sure to brighten dim spaces
• Coral bells, which are great for lining the edges of a flower bed
• Undergrowth ferns such as ostrich, lady, and wood ferns
• Bugbane, which has spikes of wispy white flowers on tall stems
• Forget-me-nots, which have beautiful blue springtime blooms
There are also a number of ground cover plants that are well-suited for shady conditions such as bugleweed, lily of the valley, and creeping dogwood.
Shrubs
There are several types of ornamental shrubs that can add height and texture to a shady garden, including:
• Holly
• Dogwood
• Squirrel corn
• Rhododendrons
• Some hydrangeas
In addition to looking for shade-tolerant species, be sure to consider the hardiness zone you live in when selecting plants for your garden.
Make your yard a paradise for pollinators
Habitat loss is one of the main causes of the decline in the population of bumblebees and other pollinators. If you want to help protect these vital species, consider growing nectar plants in your yard. This will provide a food source for the insects and birds that pollinate your community’s gardens, orchards, and fields.
Choosing plants
There are many kinds of flowering species that can beautify your yard while also creating an inviting space for pollinators. Sunflowers, anemones, goldenrods, echinacea, and hydrangeas are all great picks. Pollinators are attracted to a number of annuals as well, including borage, centaury, and cosmos.
If you prefer to grow food in your garden, consider planting aromatic herbs like oregano, sage, and thyme. Fruit trees and plants, such as apple, blueberry, and strawberry are a good source of nectar in spring.
Additional advice
If you want to attract pollinators to your yard, be sure to:
• Grow nectar plants in areas that are sheltered from the wind
• Include white flowers in your garden to attract nocturnal pollinators
• Provide a source of water such as a small fountain or birdbath
• Avoid weeding dandelions, clovers, and ivy; they’re rich in nectar
• Plant species with varied bloom times, so you have flowers from spring to fall
By following these tips, you’re sure to create a welcoming environment for all kinds of pollinators.
12 practices for safe gardening
Many people take up gardening after they retire, and with good reason. In addition to being an enjoyable hobby, it provides a number of physical and mental health benefits. Here are a few tips to help you safely garden.
1. Warm up before you get started by stretching your neck, back, shoulders, and other muscles.
2. Adopt a comfortable posture. Keep your back straight, work within arm’s reach and use knee pads.
3. Alternate between tasks to avoid tendinitis and other injuries caused by repetitive movements.
4. Use the right tools. Move around dirt and cumbersome equipment in a wheelbarrow.
5. Make sure to keep a water bottle nearby, so you remember to stay hydrated.
6. Take breaks whenever you feel tired. On hot summer days, sit in the shade or retreat to an air-conditioned space.
7. Handle pesticides with care and follow the directions. Or, better yet, learn how to control pests without using these dangerous products.
8. Avoid gardening between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when the sun is strongest.
9. Wear a light-colored, long-sleeve shirt and pants and a breathable, wide-brimmed hat.
10. Apply sunscreen to any exposed skin, and wear sunglasses that protect against UVA and UVB rays.
11. Keep the rows of your garden clear and put tools away when you’re done with them to avoid tripping and falling.
12. Opt for telescopic gardening tools rather than using a stepladder. Only climb a ladder if someone else holds it steady.
Pick up the tools and plants you need at a garden center near you.
