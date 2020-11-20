How to make the most of Black Friday sales

For many people, Black Friday marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and with good reason. This highly anticipated event is an opportunity to buy everything from toys to electronics at incredibly low prices. Here are a few tips to help you find the best deals on November 27, 2020.

Sign up for newsletters

A few weeks before Black Friday, register to receive emails from various big-box stores and specialty shops. This will help keep you up to date on the latest deals. Plus, many stores offer exclusive discounts to loyal customers through their newsletters.

Consider your needs



Black Friday is a good opportunity to check items off your holiday shopping list, but keep in mind that these limited-time offers to apply to a wide range of products and services. Now might be a great time to replace your glasses, purchase new winter tires, or book a family vacation.

Compare various offers

Once you’ve compiled your wish list, consult your local newspaper, as well as a variety of flyers and websites, to make sure you find the best deals. In addition to saving money, you’ll know in advance which stores to visit. Remember to have a plan B in mind since products tend to sell out fast on Black Friday.

Wake up early

Many discounted items are available in limited quantities on Black Friday, so don’t wait to head to stores or make online purchases. Besides, if you have a lengthy shopping list, it’s best to give yourself plenty of time since you’ll likely need to wait in line.

While you might be eager to get your hands on the latest gadget or the perfect gift, remember to be courteous toward retail staff and other shoppers. After all, it’s Christmastime!