Interesting Things to Know
How to make the most of Black Friday sales
For many people, Black Friday marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and with good reason. This highly anticipated event is an opportunity to buy everything from toys to electronics at incredibly low prices. Here are a few tips to help you find the best deals on November 27, 2020.
Sign up for newsletters
A few weeks before Black Friday, register to receive emails from various big-box stores and specialty shops. This will help keep you up to date on the latest deals. Plus, many stores offer exclusive discounts to loyal customers through their newsletters.
Consider your needs
Compare various offers
Once you’ve compiled your wish list, consult your local newspaper, as well as a variety of flyers and websites, to make sure you find the best deals. In addition to saving money, you’ll know in advance which stores to visit. Remember to have a plan B in mind since products tend to sell out fast on Black Friday.
Wake up early
Many discounted items are available in limited quantities on Black Friday, so don’t wait to head to stores or make online purchases. Besides, if you have a lengthy shopping list, it’s best to give yourself plenty of time since you’ll likely need to wait in line.
While you might be eager to get your hands on the latest gadget or the perfect gift, remember to be courteous toward retail staff and other shoppers. After all, it’s Christmastime!
How to make the holidays more affordable
While it’s almost impossible to avoid spending money around Christmastime, the festivities and gift-giving shouldn’t put you in debt. Here are a few tips for an enjoyable and affordable holiday season.
Create a budget
Write a list of all your holiday purchases including presents, food, drinks, decorations, and new outfits. Then, determine how much you can afford to spend on each category. To ensure you respect your budget, place the allocated money in an envelope, and use that instead of your credit card.
Stagger your purchases
Buy local
If you purchase as much as you can nearby, you’ll save on gas and time. If you prefer to shop online, you’ll avoid exorbitant shipping fees. Additionally, sign up for newsletters from local stores as these sometimes contain exclusive offers.
Limit your expenses
There are plenty of simple ways to spend less during the holidays without missing out on the magic of the season. Among other things, you can:
• Gift your loved ones with memorable and affordable outings rather than pricey toys or gadgets
• Make certain presents by hand (personalized calendar, a gourmet goodie basket, etc.)
• Wrap your gifts in items you have on hand such as newspaper or reusable shopping bags
• Organize a clothing swap with friends to refresh your holiday wardrobe
• Host a potluck holiday meal
At the end of the day, the holidays are about spending quality time with loved ones, which is truly priceless.
Wardrobe essentials: what every man should have in his closet
Trends come and go, but some types of clothes are timeless. Here are the essential items you should have in your wardrobe, regardless of your personal style:
• Black dress shoes
• Stylish sneakers
• Plain Bermuda shorts
• Fedora, trilby or Panama hat
• Gray, navy or black suit
• Cotton fleece jacket
• Jogging pants
• Black or white T-shirts
• Baseball cap
• Black or dark brown belt
• White dress shirt
• A neutral tie
When shopping for these or other types of clothes, make sure to buy quality items and take proper care of them so that they last for years to come.
Tips for being a positive role model for your kids
It’s often said that children are like sponges as they tend to absorb and mimic the values, attitudes, and behaviors of their parents. Here are some ways to be a good role model for your kids and consequently encourage them to live healthy, happy, and fulfilling lives.
Cook passionately
Involve your kids in the cooking, and try to use unprocessed, locally grown, and made products. Draw your kids’ attention to the colors, tastes, and textures of the food to help them develop their palate and curiosity.
Drive carefully
Ditch the screen
Dads who constantly have their phones out or who spend their evenings playing video games are showing their children that screens are a high priority. Discipline yourself to use your devices when your children are away or asleep, and spend lots of time playing fun games with your kids that don’t involve screens.
Be kind and affectionate
When you treat others with kindness, respect, and love, your child will want to do the same, not only because they look up to you, but also because they’ll see how much these behaviors enrich the lives of everyone around them.
Keep a tidy home
A clean house is more pleasant and hygienic to live in than a messy one. Instill in your kids a preference for an orderly home by giving them one. And be sure to split up the work equally with your partner to show your kids that household chores are everyone’s responsibility.
Finally, stay focused on improving the behaviors, you model. Everyone makes mistakes and no one is a perfect parent. However, if you strive to be better, it will make a big difference.
3 signs it’s time to turn your side hustle into your main gig
Are you thinking about making your side hustle your full-time job? Trading regular work for the thrill of pursuing your passion can be rewarding, but it’s definitely a step that requires careful deliberation. Are you ready to make the leap? Here are three signs that suggest you are.
1. Demand is skyrocketing
If you have more clients than you can handle and you’re sending some of them to the competition, it’s likely a good time to focus exclusively on your business. Just make sure the uptick in demand isn’t temporary. Consider talking with your customers to get an idea of whether their needs are short- or long-term.
2. Your revenue is increasing
3. You’ve been at it for a while
If you’ve worked your side gig for a number of years, you likely have a pretty good idea of whether it suits your personality and lifestyle. Being well acquainted with the ins and outs of your side hustle first will ensure you can cope with the demands of the business.
Not everyone has the discipline and skill set required to be an entrepreneur. Think carefully before you make a decision.
Virtual funerals: a new reality to consider
The coronavirus pandemic made large gatherings hazardous and led to government restrictions. As a result, many businesses had to adapt their practices, including funeral homes. Consequently, these essential service providers have started helping the bereaved host virtual funerals, an immersive and personal way to mark the passing of a loved one. This is fortunate, as it allows seniors and immunosuppressed individuals to safely participate in end-of-life ceremonies they would otherwise have to avoid.
An online homage
Many funeral homes are willing to assist families in hosting their ceremonies online. Funerals can be live-streamed either on social media or over a video conference platform. This type of service accommodates many of the features of an in-person event. Loved ones can read eulogies, music can be played and prayers can be delivered. Being able to carry out traditional rituals, even from afar, can help the bereaved process their grief.
While these services might sound impersonal, they’re part of a new reality and an effective way to safely pay tribute to a loved one. Plus, a virtual funeral can allow people to participate who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to attend, whether because they live far away or have reduced mobility.
Using various technologies, you can organize a safe, personalized funeral that avoids all physical contact. Consult the funeral homes in your region to find out what services they offer.
5 things to know about kids and drug use
Every year, the National Family Partnership (NFP) runs Red Ribbon Week, a national campaign aimed at educating and encouraging the public to participate in drug prevention activities. The theme for this year’s event, which takes place from October 23 to 31, is Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug-Free. Here are five things to remember about kids and drug use.
1. They need information
It can be awkward to discuss drug use, but phrases like “be smart” are vague. Clearly explain your values and expectations so your child knows why they should avoid drug use.
2. They have questions
3. They have their reasons
Children of all ages use drugs for different reasons. Peer pressure is one, but anxiety, depression, and other stressful situations can also trigger substance use.
4. They’ll remember
Parents often think of teens when it comes to drug prevention. However, explaining to young children how their vitamins and medications work and how to use them responsibly is just as important. Early conversations of this nature will set a precedent for discussing and understanding drug use later on.
5. They may struggle
If there’s a history of substance abuse in the family, discuss it with your children. This can prevent them from feeling ashamed later on if they struggle with substance abuse. It will also help you create a space where they feel comfortable talking to you.
Preventing drug abuse starts early and taking steps to ensure open communication is crucial.
