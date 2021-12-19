Kids' Corner
How to make the perfect snowman
Do you want to build a snowman? Here are a few tips for making one that’ll be the envy of your neighborhood.
Preparing
Choose a flat and shady area so that your snowman will stand straight and won’t melt in the sun. Make sure that the snow is sticky enough by making a small ball in your hand. If it holds together and doesn’t crumble between your fingers, you’re good to go.
Building
First, shape three balls with your hands until they become too big to hold. Then roll them in the snow until they’re as big as you want them to be. Remember, the middle ball must be smaller than the bottom one, and the top one smaller than both of them. Flatten the top of each ball before placing another one on top. Finally, to keep everything together, pack snow around the base of the bottom ball and between each layer.
After, all that’s left to do is decorate your creation.
The record for the tallest snowman was set in Austria in 2020. The sculpture was just over 124 feet tall.
Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The Christmas home decoration contest
Twins Orion and Capella, along with their parents, were busy putting the final touches on their home’s outdoor Christmas decorations. The family had worked very hard and was hoping to win first place in a contest organized as part of Snow Island’s 250th-anniversary celebration.
Handmade garlands, animal figurines, ice sculptures, and more adorned the house and yard. But the most unique element of their decor was the recreation of a starry night sky on the roof using white lights. They’d even arranged them to match the constellations.
Within the hour, the top reporter from the Snow Island Gazette, Gregory Slifer, would visit each of the participating homes to record a video for the contest’s website. The citizens of Snow Island would be able to watch the videos and vote for the decorated home they liked best. The grand prize was a trip to Santa’s Kingdom at the North Pole.
“Is it dark enough yet to turn on the lights?” Orion asked his parents.
“Yes! I can’t wait to see the house all lit up, and the trees and the fence,” Capella said, hopping up and down with excitement.
Audrey and Patrick smiled at each other and, with a knowing look, flipped the switch to turn on the thousands of glittering bulbs. The site was beautiful and spectacularly magical.
“Given everyone else’s decorations,” Capella whispered, glancing up and down the street, “I think we have an excellent chance of winning the contest.”
“Maybe,” her brother replied. “But we don’t know what the houses look like elsewhere in the city.”
“You’re right, but I can still dream,” the girl replied.
All of a sudden, there was a mighty BOOM! All the lights went out in a flash, leaving the street in near-total darkness. The adults quickly pulled out their smartphones to shed light on the situation.
“What was that noise?” Capella asked, eyes wide.
“I think a transformer blew because too many people turned on their Christmas lights at the same time,” Orion replied. “It’s probably the one on the corner. Let’s go check it out!”
As soon as they arrived, the family noticed that the transformer — or rather, what was left of it — was in a million pieces on the ground.
Thinking fast, Orion exclaimed: “Mom, call Snow Island Utilities and ask them to bring a transformer with three times the power as soon as possible!”
Without arguing, Audrey contacted the energy company and explained the situation. The operator, Paulo, was very understanding and quick to respond. Within 15 minutes, a team of experienced technicians arrived on the scene with the requested equipment. The women quickly installed the high-performance transformer, and soon the whole street was lit up with beautiful, twinkling lights once more — and just in time for the reporter’s arrival!
That night, hundreds of citizens across Snow Island admired the decorated properties, both in-person and online. In the end, the vote for best design was unanimous: it was Orion and Capella’s star-covered home!
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The Christmas craft workshop
One morning, all the children on Snow Island between the ages of six and 12 gathered in the school gymnasium for a Christmas decoration workshop led by two dynamic art students, Maeva and William.
“Your challenge is to make a Christmas tree ornament that symbolizes your personality and interests,” Maeva explained.
“In other words, people should think of you as soon as they see your ornament,” William added. “You can use any of the materials we brought.”
“You have three hours to create your masterpiece,” Maeva said. “Off you go!”
Orion and Capella were very excited. Frantically rummaging through the art supply bins, the eight-year-old twins gathered materials: pom-poms, feathers, sequins, ribbons, pipe cleaners, and more. With their hands full, they headed back to their table to begin.
“What are you going to make for your ornament?” Capella asked.
“Since I love outer space, I’m going to make mine into a rocket ship,” Orion replied. “And since everyone knows I love lemon yellow, the whole thing will be yellow! What about yours?”
“I’m obsessed with chocolate and math, right? So I’m going to make a chocolate bar with mathematical symbols carved into each square,” Capella explained.
The twins enthusiastically set about making their decorations. However, over by the craft bins, two of their friends weren’t having as much fun.
“Gosh, I have no ideas,” Sylvio lamented.
“I don’t know what to make either,” Jasmine admitted.
Suddenly, Orion and Capella had an idea about how to spark their friends’ creativity. The siblings took turns asking them a variety of questions without giving them time to answer.
“What’s your go-to song?”
“Do you have a pet?”
“What sports do you play?”
“Do you like to read?”
“What food do you like best?”
Gradually, the children’s faces lit up. With the help of the twins, they’d finally found their inspiration. Thanking them, Sylvio and Jasmine headed off to create ornaments in their image. The boy made a pineapple-shaped hot air balloon, and the girl decided on a guitar-playing penguin.
That evening, families across Snow Island hung all sorts of unusual ornaments on their trees: a rainbow snowboard, a tractor with wings, a cat curled up in a bird’s nest, a puzzle piece with an elephant trunk on it, a sailboat with Viking symbols, a dinosaur wearing overalls — what a sight!
Inspired by their creativity, many of the children’s parents, including Orion and Capella’s, decided to make their own personalized decorations. After all, who said crafts are only for kids?
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Kids' Corner
Iconic Christmas characters quiz
Do you think you know everything there is to know about world-famous Christmas characters? Test your knowledge with this quiz!
Multiple choice
1. Which of these names doesn’t belong to one of Santa’s reindeer?
a) Lightning
b) Comet
c) Blitzen
2. What’s the name of the fairy in The Nutcracker, a famous ballet performed during the holidays?
a) The Toffee Fairy
b) The Sugar Plum Fairy
c) The Caramel Fairy
3. What does St. Nicholas’ assistant, the bogeyman, do?
a) He carries the heaviest gifts
b) He punishes children who’ve been bad
c) He memorizes the names of all the children
4. Scrooge, the main character in A Christmas Carol has inspired movies, plays and more. What’s his biggest flaw?
a) He’s greedy
b) He’s lazy
c) He’s messy
Who am I?
5. I’m the fastest reindeer.
6. I hate Christmas and will do anything to ruin it.
7. I come to life when I wear a magic top hat.
8. We help Santa make toys in the North Pole.
Mix and match
9. Below are some words that mean “Santa.” Can you match the word with its language?
A. Babbo Natale
B. Santa no ojisan
C. Joulupukki
D. Weihnachtsmann
E. Pai Natal
a) German
b) Finnish
c) Italian
d) Japanese
e) Portuguese
10. Can you match each of these characters with the movie they star in?
A. Kevin McCallister
B. Billy
C. Scott Calvin
D. Clark Griswold
E. Bo
a) The Polar Express
b) The Star
c) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
d) Home Alone
e) Santa Claus
Answers
1. a)
2. b)
3. b)
4. a)
5. Dasher
6. The Grinch
7. Frosty the Snowman
8. The elves
9. A-c), B-d), C-b), D-a), E-e)
10. A-d), B-a), C-e), D-c), E-b)
Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The great Santa Claus parade
Bundled in warm clothes, the residents of Snow Island had gathered on both sides of Main Street. Everyone was happy and excited because the annual Santa Claus parade was about to start. According to local gossip, this year’s event was set to be even more spectacular than usual because it was the city’s 250th anniversary.
Twins Orion and Capella found the perfect spot where they could watch the parade with their parents, Patrick and Audrey. Standing at the very beginning of the route, they’d be the first to see the floats, hear the bands, watch the entertainers and catch a glimpse of the VIP guest — a certain jolly man with a long, white beard.
“Did you know that Santa Claus will have real reindeer pulling his sleigh this year?” Capella asked.
“Who told you that?” Audrey replied with surprise.
“I saw it in the Snow Island Gazette,” the girl answered.
“Since when do you read the newspaper?” Patrick responded, equally shocked.
“Ever since I learned how to read, of course,” Capella answered with a mischievous grin.
Suddenly, a familiar voice boomed over the loudspeakers.
“Dear fellow citizens,” Mayor Isla said. “Thank you for turning up in such large numbers to this year’s parade, which is sure to be phenomenal. A big thank you to all our sponsors and volunteers, without whom this event would not be possible.
“Now, without further ado, enjoy the show!”
Over the next hour, the crowd applauded as dance troupes, musicians, acrobats, stilt walkers, puppeteers, jugglers, fire-eaters, and beautifully decorated floats filled the street. The reports were true: the parade turned out to be incredible. However, everyone was still eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus.
Suddenly, out of nowhere, a volunteer appeared next to Orion and Capella, startling both of them.
“Have you seen any reindeer go by?” the woman asked. “They ran away while our backs were turned.”
“No, but they can’t be far. We’ll help you find them,” Capella replied, gesturing for her family to follow her.
Known for his keen observation skills, Orion quickly spotted hoofprints among the boot and tire tracks in the snow.
“Follow me,” the boy declared. “I think the reindeer went this way, toward the candy store.”
Orion was right. When the family arrived at the shop, they discovered the doors were wide open and four magnificent reindeer were feasting on gumdrops, caramels, and licorice.
“Quick, tie your scarf around their collar and we’ll lead them back to the parade,” Orion suggested.
“Good idea, and we can lure them with candy,” his sister added.
Orion, Capella, and their parents sprung into action, each grabbing a handful of candy and guiding one of the reindeer toward Main Street. When the volunteers saw them coming, they rushed over, grateful for the family’s help.
And so, thanks to one kind and quick-thinking family, Santa Claus was able to make his well-awaited appearance at the parade, pulled by four full reindeer with a fondness for sweets.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The world’s largest yule log
What a whirlwind it was at the Snow Island cake factory that day! Since the crack of dawn, the region’s best pastry chefs had been hard at work trying to break the world record for the largest yule log. Their goal: to make a vanilla cake with chocolate frosting almost the size of a house. It seemed like an outrageously ambitious challenge, but the Snow Island bakers and their many assistants were confident that their talent and determination would help them succeed.
Sitting on bleachers set up for the occasion, several people watched the scene unfold with great interest.
“Look, Capella,” Orion said to his twin sister. “The container for mixing the frosting is as big as the public pool!”
“Yum! Chocolate is so tasty,” the gluttonous girl replied.
“I would love to just swim in it!”
Walking around the factory floor was the top journalist from the Snow Island Gazette, who didn’t want to miss a minute of the momentous occasion. With his camera in hand and a gleam in his eye, Gregory Slifer intended to capture the action from every angle.
To get the perfect shot of the vat of chocolate frosting, he climbed into a basket on the end of a nearby forklift. An experienced worker used the machine to carefully raise him above the massive tank.
“What an incredible view,” Gregory said, leaning a little too far forward.
At that very moment, the strap around his neck meant to hold the camera snapped. Wide-eyed, Gregory watched as his prized equipment plummeted to the chocolatey surface below and sunk into the frosting.
Orion and Capella rushed to the reporter’s side.
“Mr. Slifer, is your camera waterproof?” Orion asked.
“It is indeed! Waterproof and extremely durable,” Gregory replied. “I often use it outdoors when I cover blizzards and ice storms. I’ve always been able to count on it.”
“Well, we can fish it out for you, no problem,” Capella declared.
“And clean it off, too,” her brother added.
After getting permission from the factory’s health and safety director, Capella embarked on the tricky mission. After putting on her scuba gear (which her parents had quickly brought from home), the young girl was strapped to the end of the forklift with a sturdy harness. Unable to contain her excitement, Capella was then lowered into the vat of creamy chocolate.
A few minutes later, the eight-year-old girl emerged. Covered in frosting, she held up the camera for all to see. “Got it,” she cried out.
The grateful reporter rushed to her side to thank Capella and retrieve his equipment. Wiping the lens, he was relieved to discover that the camera still worked.
After carefully purifying the vat of frosting, the Snow Island culinary crew completed their challenge. The panel of judges was duly impressed. Once a picture was taken for the Book of World Records, the giant dessert was sliced up and shared among all the residents of the region — much to the delight of Capella and her brother.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Kids' Corner
10 snow trivia questions
Is winter your favorite season? If so, here are 10 challenging questions about the snowy season to test your knowledge.
Multiple choice
1. In polar regions like Antarctica, snow sometimes changes color because of a specific type of algae. What color does it turn?
a) Red
b) Green
c) Brown
2. How many “arms” or dendrites do snowflakes have?
a) 4
b) 6
c) 8
3. What do you call it when someone has an irrational fear of snow?
a) Frigophobia
b) Chionophobia
c) Pagophobia
4. What do you call the type of snow that doesn’t melt, even in the summer?
a) Permanent snow
b) Unmeltable snow
c) Persistent snow
5. Which animals have been seen playing with snowballs?
a) Rabbits
b) Squirrels
c) Macaques
True or false
6. Snow isn’t really white, it’s translucent.
7. When snow accumulates on the ground, it absorbs sound, which creates a quiet atmosphere.
8. In Scots, a Scottish dialect, there are more than 400 words to describe snow.
9. The largest snowflake ever recorded was more than 14 inches in diameter.
10. Snow is an excellent insulator and can help keep you warm.
Answers
1. a)
2. b)
3. b)
4. a)
5. c)
6. True
7. True
8. True
9. True
10. True
Wind: 7mph NNW
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30.22"Hg
UV index: 0
50/28°F
48/25°F