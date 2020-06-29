How to make your home more energy efficient

The amount of energy your household consumes can have a significant impact on your heating and cooling costs. Here are a few ways you can make your home more energy-efficient.

Replace doors and windows

If they aren’t well insulated, doors and windows can be a significant source of energy loss in your home. To maximize thermal insulation, upgrade to Energy Star certified models. Keep in mind that even the most energy-efficient options must be properly installed to provide optimal results.

Improve insulation



A large part of your energy consumption likely goes toward heating and cooling your home. Fortunately, effective insulation makes it easier for your HVAC unit to regulate your indoor temperature. In many cases, you can simply add new insulation over the old stuff. To minimize your carbon footprint, even more, choose an eco-friendly product certified by Greenguard or EcoLogo.

Seal air leaks

Reducing the amount of air that leaks in and out of your home will make it more energy-efficient. Use caulk to seal windows, doors, vents, and places where plumbing or wiring comes through a wall. Don’t forget to have the foundation, roof, and exterior corners inspected for cracks and other types of damage.

Keep in mind that some projects are best left to the professionals. This will ensure your updates are done properly and safely. If you want to start with a smaller job, replace your halogen lightbulbs with LED versions, and consider installing a smart thermostat.

Incentive programs

Don’t forget to take advantage of government incentive programs, such as tax credits and rebates, to help offset the cost of making energy-efficient improvements and using renewable energy technologies in your home.