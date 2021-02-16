How to make your home wheelchair accessible

Renovating a home to accommodate the needs of someone in a wheelchair can be challenging. Undoubtedly, you’ll require the help of professional contractors. Here’s a brief look at the modifications you’ll need to make.

• Bathroom. You’ll need sufficient clearance space and a sink and toilet adjusted to the appropriate heights. A stand-alone shower or walk-in bathtub will also be required. In both cases, grab bars are a must.

• Doorways. Modifying your doorways by installing offset hinges or removing the door and trim may be sufficient. However, widening the doorways might be necessary. Handles may need to be replaced with ones that are easier to use.

• Kitchen. A true wheelchair-friendly kitchen will include modifications to the countertops, sinks, cabinets, appliances, and possibly the overall layout.

• Flooring. The ideal floor in a wheelchair accessible home is one that’s slip-resistant, easy to maintain, wears well, and provides good traction. Laminate, vinyl, ceramic, and low-pile or commercial carpeting are all good choices.

• Lighting. Glare is often an issue for people who use a wheelchair, but this can frequently be resolved by altering the position or angle of lights. Another consideration is the location of light switches, which should be placed at a height of 36 inches.

Keep in mind that other modifications may be needed. Depending on the configuration of your home, you may require a chairlift, elevator, ramps, and even structural changes to the house’s layout. For help remodeling your home, contact a local specialist in home adaptation projects.

Good to know

Most wheelchairs have a seat width of 18 to 22 inches, however, comfortable passage typically requires at least 36 inches of clearance. In addition, a turning radius of 60 inches is required in order for a person using a wheelchair to comfortably navigate a space.