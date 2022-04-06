How to make your online portfolio stand out

Online portfolios have become essential in many industries. Whether you’re a fashion designer, photographer, writer, or other creative, here are a few guidelines to ensure your portfolio attracts the right kind of attention.

Select your best work

Instead of trying to showcase all the work you’ve done, select a few samples that best exemplify your talents. This way you’re more likely to impress potential clients.

Tell a story

Don’t display your pieces as if they were a directory or index, especially if you work in the visual arts. Instead, depict the process behind your work and include a biography that describes your background.

Employ SEO strategies

If you want visitors to easily find your portfolio online, apply the principles of search engine optimization. Additionally, consider adding a blog so you can interact with users and rank even higher in search results.

Finally, decide whether your portfolio will be used as a reference tool in job searches or to showcase your work to clients, and adapt it accordingly.