How to make your retirement savings last
Are you worried about running out of money in your retirement years? Here are some tips to help you manage your savings and enjoy a financially stable future.
1. Set priorities
Setting specific objectives is the foundation of a solid financial plan. What lifestyle do you want? Do you hope to travel or start a new hobby? It can be tempting to overspend as you explore this new chapter of life, so decide what’s most important and create a list of priorities.
2. Think long term
Your expenses will change over the next few decades, and it’s important to prepare for the unexpected. In addition to emergency savings, your retirement budget should take into account your potential life expectancy and the eventual need to rely on at-home care or move into an assisted living facility.
3. Determine expenses
Gather your bank account and credit card statements from the previous 12 months and last year’s tax return. Calculate how much it costs you to live for a year and divide your spending into fixed and flexible expenses. Don’t forget to include the estimated costs of your retirement plans.
4. Make trade-offs
Compare your expenses with your retirement revenue. Are your fixed expenses taking up too much of your income? To afford a yearly cruise, for example, do you need to reduce your housing expenses by downsizing? Refer to your list of priorities to help you decide which compromises are worthwhile.
A detailed, realistic budget will help you make the most of your savings and give you the peace of mind you need to enjoy your retirement.
Should I reseed or re-sod?
If your lawn is looking a little worse for wear, you may be wondering if it’s best to reseed or re-sod. Here’s what you should know.
Lawn quality
If your grass is sparse and there aren’t many weeds, it’s best to reseed. But if there are large patches of dead grass, or if more than half of the living plants are weeds, opt for new sod.
About planting seeds
Reseeding is easier and more affordable. However, you’ll have to wait until the grass sprouts before you see results.
About unrolling sod
Laying down fresh sod guarantees immediate results and almost no weeds. Unfortunately, it’s a more expensive, labor-intensive solution.
Timing
The best time to reseed or re-sod your lawn depends on the local climate and the type of grass you’re growing. Cold-weather grasses fare best when planted in the fall, whereas warm-weather grasses do better when planted in the spring.
Graduation gift ideas for 5 types of grad
Is someone in your life graduating this year? If so, here are some gift ideas.
1. For the technophile
If your graduate loves gadgets and gizmos of all kinds, you can’t go wrong with a smartwatch. These devices allow users to do everything from receiving texts and emails right away to playing music without having their phone nearby.
Alternatively, wireless earbuds or headphones are sure to keep those that rely on public transit entertained on their way to school or work. And, if they have trouble getting up in the morning, consider gifting them with an alarm clock that uses light as well as sound to help them wake up more easily.
2. For the fitness junkie
Swap out their old, stinky duffle bag for a luxurious leather model they’ll be proud to carry to and from the gym or anywhere else.
If they prefer to work out on their own, they’re sure to appreciate a new set of weights or running shoes. On the other hand, if they love taking part in group exercise classes, buy them a pass to a local gym, spinning club or yoga studio.
3. For the traveler
Is your graduate taking a year off to travel the world? If so, they’re definitely going to need a new travel backpack to carry all their stuff.
A water bottle with a built-in filter will enable them to have access to clean drinking water no matter where they are in the world. And earplugs or noise-canceling headphones will ensure they can get some rest on airplanes and in loud youth hostels.
4. For the music lover
Are they passionate about music? A Wi-Fi or Bluetooth speaker will let them share their favorite tunes with all their friends.
If they prefer more traditional ways of listening to music, a record player and a selection of their favorite albums is sure to be a hit. Alternatively, consider buying them passes to a music festival happening in your area.
5. For the academic
For those that are continuing on with their studies, a day planner will help them stay on top of their coursework and schedule.
An insulated travel mug will keep their coffee or tea warm during those late nights at the library. And what student wouldn’t love to receive a brand new laptop to do their work on? Or, give them a break from their studies with a novel or magazine subscription you think they’d enjoy.
If all else fails, most graduates will appreciate a gift card to their local big box or grocery store so they can stock up on essentials.
3 signs you need a career change
Are you wondering if you should pursue a new career? If so, here are three signs you should give the idea serious consideration.
1. You’re always exhausted. If you’re perpetually tired and most of your free time is spent trying to recover your spent energy, you may be headed for a burnout. This may be your body’s way of telling you it’s time to make a change.
2. You’ve lost your drive. Are you apathetic about your job, even the aspects you used to enjoy? If you’re no longer motivated to do the work, you may be happier doing something completely different.
3. Your talents are being wasted. Do you feel like your talent and potential are being wasted in your current career? If so, there’s likely a job out there that’s a better fit and that will allow you to thrive.
If you’re ready to pursue a new career, take the time to think about what you’d like to do. Keep in mind that you may be required to go back to school and that landing a position in your new field will likely require that you to start with an entry level position. However, you should think of these minor setbacks as the first steps in pursuing a career that’s better suited to your lifestyle and needs.
4 easy habits to adopt for a greener planet
According to a 2019 report by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), we have about 12 years to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions before it’s too late to prevent a potentially catastrophic rise in global temperature. As a private citizen, you can help by adopting these four habits.
1. Reduce meat consumption
Meat production is highly inefficient, especially when it comes to red meat. Limiting your meat consumption is a good way to reduce your carbon footprint and to make your diet a bit healthier. Start by eating at least one meat-free meal a day.
2. Reduce carbon emissions
Consider walking to work, biking or taking the bus. If driving is the only practical way you can get to work, you may be able to telecommute a few times a week. Try to get out of the habit of driving everywhere and when you do get behind the wheel, don’t idle your car.
3. Reduce waste
Identify the disposable things you use and try to replace them with their reusable equivalents. Buy a stainless steel or glass portable cup, replace saran wrap with wash¬able beeswax wrap and start collecting reusable grocery bags. You can also swap disposable razors and straws for their reusable counterparts.
4. Reduce power usage
Another easy habit to adopt is to simply turn off and unplug electronics that aren’t in use. Even when they’re turned off, things like phone chargers, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles still draw power. Also, be careful to turn off the lights when you leave a room.
By starting small, you can make a big difference.
3 reasons to collect rainwater
Rainwater can be used for many things, from watering your garden to washing your clothes and flushing your toilets. Here are three benefits of collecting it.
1. It’s free. Once your collection system is in place, you’ll pay nothing for the water you gather.
2. It reduces runoff. During heavy rainstorms, the water that goes into your cisterns or barrels won’t go into the ground, thereby reducing the risk of flooding and land erosion.
3. It can be used at any time. Many areas restrict the amount of municipal water you can use during draughts and particularly dry times of the year. However, you can use your collected rainwater whenever you want.
If you’d like to start collecting rainwater, there are many ways to do so. You can simply use barrels placed under a spout or employ more sophisticated techniques involving underground pipes and purification systems.
What are plant hardiness zones and why are they important?
Before you begin gardening, it’s a good idea to find out which hardiness zone you live in. These zones are based on historical weather data. This information can provide insight into which types of vegetation will thrive in your area’s climate and which ones won’t. It’s particularly important to consider hardiness zones when planting perennials in regions where temperatures can fluctuate greatly.
While knowing your zone helps you choose plants that have a strong chance of survival, there are other factors to consider. Unseasonable weather is becoming more and more common and extreme high and low temperatures can potentially harm your plants.
Always keep an eye on the weather. In times of intense sun provide plants that can burn with coverage, and if it’s going to be unseasonably cold, you should protect them from freezing.
