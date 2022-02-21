How to make your smartphone last longer

Have you recently purchased a new smartphone? If you want to protect your investment and the planet, here are a few tips to help you extend the lifespan of your new gadget.

• Put it in a sturdy case. There are many different types of protective cases available on the market. If you have a tendency to drop your phone, a shock-absorbing case is your best bet. However, you should avoid the types of phone cases made for construction workers as they tend to be heavy.

• Use a screen protector. If you want to protect your phone screen from dirt, dust, and scratches, a plastic or glass screen protector is the way to go. You can find a variety of models at a range of price points.

• Choose your apps carefully. Some apps draw more power than others. Therefore, you should download the light versions of the ones you can’t live without, and stop using free apps, as they continually load ads.

• Avoid extreme temperatures. Severe heat and cold can damage your smartphone battery. Therefore, it’s best to avoid storing your device in your car if the outside temperature is extremely high or low.

• Recharge it at the right time. You should never let your phone battery completely die. Doing so can cause it to age prematurely. In fact, several short charges are better than one long charge.

In addition, if your old smartphone has called it quits, make sure you recycle it. This way the materials can be used to make new products.