How to make your stairs safer

Falling down a flight of stairs can lead to a serious injury. In fact, it’s the second leading cause of unintentional injuries worldwide, behind only motor vehicle accidents. To make sure the stairs in your home are safe, consider implementing the following strategies.

• Add some grip. Stairs made of wood, polished concrete or tile can be slippery. Add some tread using carpet, stair runners or rubber mats. If you prefer the look of bare stairs, there are non-slip coatings available that are simply brushed on like paint.

• Keep the light on. Make sure the lighting in your stairway is at least as bright as that of the surrounding hallways. It’s also a good idea to install nightlights so you don’t miss a step at night.

• Don’t forget handrails. If possible, install handrails on both sides of the stairs. These should extend slightly from the top and the bottom, be between 34 to 38 inches high and strong enough to withstand the weight of an adult.

• Use a gate. If there are young children or pets in your home, you may want to consider using gates around the stairs. The best ones are attached directly to the wall and don’t have any bars that can be used to climb over.

Most falls on residential staircases happen because there’s something in the way. For this reason, be sure to keep the steps clear at all times.