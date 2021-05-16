How to make your yard safe for kids

Are you a parent or grandparent to young children? If so, it’s important to think about risk prevention when you design your landscaping. This will ensure you can provide a safe space for your little ones to play. Here are a few tips to get you started.

• Create a designated space to safely store tools, fertilizers, pool chemicals, and other potentially dangerous items. Don’t keep toys in the same area.

• If you plan to build a multi-tiered garden, consider using ornamental gates and ramps to reduce the risk of falls.

• Make sure pools, ponds, and other bodies of water are fenced off and only accessible through a gate that latches. Check if your municipality has height requirements.

• If you use stakes to support climbing plants in your vegetable garden, cover the ends to prevent injuries in the event that someone trips and falls.

Finally, when it comes to populating your garden, choose non-toxic species without latex or thorns. Or better yet, opt for edible plants.