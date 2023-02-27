Agriculture
How to manage snowmelt on a farm
After a winter of heavy snow and ice, farmers must ensure snowmelt doesn’t flood buildings, damage feed, and destroy equipment on their homesteads. Here are a few ways farmers can mitigate the risk of water damage during a wet spring.
• Remove deep snow. Regularly plow or scrape snow to the side of large drives during the winter. Pile snow where the meltwater will drain away from buildings and exercise areas and feed lots rather than through them.
• Clear the eaves on buildings. Ensure the gutters and downspouts on barns and outbuildings are debris-free. It’s also important to point them away from the foundation. This ensures that snowmelt and rain runoff will be directed away from essential structures and their contents.
• Plant native greenery. Plants help reduce soil erosion, soak up moisture, and provide an obstacle to water. Look for native grasses and meadow plants or native trees and shrubs that have deep roots to mitigate the effects of spring melt.
• Improve grading. Pay attention to places around the property eroding during snowmelt and plan to improve them in the spring. Grading, for example, helps provide continuous drainage away from animals, feed storage, and high-traffic areas. A slope of four to six percent is recommended.
Finally, farmers should store harvest crops on high ground or wood or cement blocks to lift them off the ground to prevent them from being damaged by moisture.
Agriculture
Pros and cons of free-range farming
Many farmers proudly promote their products as being free range. Here are the advantages and disadvantages of this alternative to conventional battery cages and pens.
Pros
Free-range farming has many positive points. For instance, the animals:
• Have the freedom to interact with each other
• Have more space to exercise and strengthen their muscles
• Have easy access to food and water
• Have more natural behaviors
Cons
However, this type of breeding has various disadvantages, including:
• It takes longer to implement and maintain than other systems.
• Animals like hens must be trained to lay eggs in the right place.
• The layout of the roaming area can make it difficult for employees to perform certain tasks.
• Animals that are more active eat more, which can increase production costs.
• Open environments can be hazardous for animals like chickens because they relieve themselves everywhere and kick up dust. This can cause severe ailments.
• Free-range chickens can injure themselves by fighting with each other.
• The yield for products like eggs and milk can decrease.
If you care about animal welfare, support the farms in your area that share your values.
Agriculture
Seven careers in agriculture besides farming
Future Farmers of America (FFA) is about much more than farming. The organization helps youth achieve career success in various agriculture-related fields, including:
1. Veterinary medicine. These medical experts keep cattle, poultry, pigs, and sheep healthy. The livestock industry couldn’t produce our steaks and sausages without them.
2. Machine and automotive repair. Mechanics keep the tractors, trucks, and combines working so they can plant and harvest grains and vegetables.
3. Biology. Animal scientists are at the forefront of identifying genes in livestock that create disease and are actively improving selection processes to produce healthier animals.
4. Engineering. Agriculture uses buildings, machines, water lines, waste management, and software. Engineers design all the equipment, devices, and machines that farmers need.
5. Food science. Food chemists, microbiologists, and researchers find ways to advance food quality and safety.
6. Marketing. Marketing and communications are essential in the agriculture industry, whether brand management, sales, or agro-journalism.
7. Banking. Farms and related businesses typically need financial assistance in the form of loans and mortgages, and financial advisers can help people achieve their goals.
In 2023, February 18 to 25 marks National FFA Week, where chapters across the country raise awareness of the importance of their work. Support your local FFA chapter as they produce future professionals who’ll feed the world.
Agriculture
A lexicon of farm tech
Are you curious about farm equipment? Here are some brief definitions of several impressive pieces of agricultural machinery.
• Combines are used to harvest grain and other seed crops. The header cuts and gathers the crops from the field while the threshing drum separates grains and seeds from their stalks.
• Forage harvesters, also known as silage choppers, harvest various forage crops and chop them into small pieces so they can be stored in feed silos.
• Mowers quickly cut grass and plants. Mo¬wer conditioners can be used to cut silage and harvest dry hay.
• Seeders plant seeds in the soil. They can be equipped with various accessories to control seed depth and spacing, among other things.
• Spreaders are used to lay out liquid fertilizer or solid manure over fields to supply crops with crucial nutrients.
• Stone pickers are heavy-duty tools designed to pick stones out of fields, preventing them from damaging crops and farm equipment.
• Tractors come in various sizes and can be fitted with specialized attachments. These vehicles are used to work the land, clear snow, load materials, and pull heavy cargo.
Although modern farm machinery is extremely helpful, it must be handled with care to limit the risk of injury.
Agriculture
New technologies in agriculture
Have you considered how advances in technology are impacting agricultural production? Here are some fascinating examples.
Robotics
Milking robots are now deployed by many dairy producers. In addition to saving time and reducing labor requirements, these machines collect and record valuable data pertaining to feeding, production volumes, and animal behavior. In addition, researchers are pursuing new and improved means of using robotics to simplify tasks and further accelerate workflow.
Digital solutions
These days, farmers are using information and communication technology (ICT) to improve various stages of production. Depending on their application, these technologies can enhance operations, refine support services, boost land use and improve value chains.
ICT enables farmers to collect a wealth of data to facilitate decision-making. Agricultural sensors with this technology deliver real-time transmission of crop data. In addition, ICT lasers provide food comparisons that help optimize taste and texture.
Farms are also increasingly using agricultural drones to detect the presence of predators and determine crop hydration levels.
Finally, among the many other technological innovations available to farmers are self-driving tractors, genetically modified plants, and pedometers for livestock. To learn more about how these technologies work, consider visiting a farm in your area.
Agriculture
What makes food organic?
Organic farming is practiced on many farms, and a variety of foods can be organic, including fruits, vegetables, wheat, meat, dairy products, and more. But what criteria does it take for a food to be certified as organic? Here’s an overview.
Fruits, vegetables, and wheat
Produce and grains must be grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers to be certified as organic. Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are also not acceptable. Growers must practice crop rotation to prevent the depletion of nutrients from the soil and improve harvests.
Meat, fish, and poultry
Animal breeding must be done under decent living conditions, without cages, and in a sufficiently spacious environment. Livestock must receive adequate health care and be fed with organic foods. The use of antibiotics and growth hormones is also prohibited.
Processed foods
Organically processed foods must not contain preservatives or artificial colors, or flavors. The USDA does approve some non-agricultural ingredients, such as baking soda in baked goods and pectin in jams. In addition, food irradiation, which kills certain microorganisms, must not be practiced.
In addition to being grown using eco-friendly practices, organic foods are good for your health. Encourage your local organic food producers by buying their fruits, vegetables, meats, grains, and other goods.
Agriculture
What you should know about animal husbandry
A considerable portion of the agricultural industry involves breeding animals for foods such as meat, cheese, and eggs, as well as products like wool and leather. How much do you know about animal husbandry? Here’s a brief introduction to this type of farming.
Environment
Farms can raise animals differently, and farmers adapt their practices according to their values, available facilities, and geographic region. Some agricultural operations use intensive farming methods, which require cages or equipped enclosures to house livestock. Other farms opt for extensive farming tactics, which involve raising animals outdoors or free-range. Some operations employ a combination of these two models.
Each approach to livestock management offers its advantages. While intensive farming results in increased production, extensive farming yields products that are superior in quality.
Species
Breeding farms typically concentrate on a single animal species for meat or hides. However, animals may also be raised for their other attributes, which is the case with racehorse farming, for example.
Cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats are most commonly raised on North American farms. Other agricultural operations engage in beekeeping, aquaculture, or poultry farming. LFarmsraise bison, camels, llamas, rabbits, foxes, or insects. less frequently
Livestock farmers provide communities with many everyday products. Be sure to support the ones in your area by regularly purchasing meat, cheese, eggs, textiles, and more from them.
