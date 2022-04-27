How to minimize job-interview stress

Job interviews can be stressful. However, simply changing the way you think about them can help calm your nerves.

Think of the interview process as a discussion between equals. If you believe the employer has a lot to offer, know that you do too. Consequently, you shouldn’t be shy about showcasing your skills and talents.

Furthermore, stop perceiving job interviews as interrogations. Doing this will only make you feel inferior, undermine your confidence, increase your stress and prevent you from being yourself.

Instead, think of the exchange as two potential business partners getting to know each other.