How to nail a phone interview

If you’ve recently applied for a job, it’s likely that someone will call or email you to set up a formal interview for the position. However, you should also be ready for an informal phone interview. Here’s how to navigate this type of call and ensure you meet the hiring manager in person.

Be prepared

A phone call can happen at any time. Research the company when you first apply and prepare a few questions to ask the recruiter during a phone interview. In addition, always keep a copy of your CV close by, keep your phone fully charged and answer calls in a professional, courteous manner.

Be available

If you’re contacted by email with a specific time for the phone interview, prepare yourself accordingly. Notably, make sure you’re in a comfortable and quiet location at the time of the call and review the details about the company and the position.

If you receive the call unexpectedly, take it if it’s a good time for you. If it isn’t, let the call go to voicemail and call back as soon as possible. Alternatively, you can answer and ask them to call you back at a more convenient time.

Be a good listener

Pay attention to the person speaking and never interrupt what they’re saying. Be sure to take notes on the conversation as they may come in handy during a formal interview, should you have one.

If you’re not sure how the phone interview went, don’t be shy to ask about the next steps in the hiring process. This will give you a good idea whether or not you’re going to have a second interview.