How to optimize your oral health

In addition to keeping your teeth strong, proper dental hygiene habits can help you avoid a variety of health problems. Here are a few things you can do to improve your oral health.

• Choose the right products. Invest in a quality electric or manual toothbrush, as well as toothpaste, dental floss, and interdental brushes. Opt for products that have been tested and approved by dental professionals or recommended by your dentist.

• Use the proper techniques. Brush your teeth using a gentle circular motion rather than scrubbing back and forth. Similarly, you should carefully glide the floss between your teeth to avoid damaging your gums. Ask your dentist or hygienist to demonstrate these and other techniques to ensure you’re effectively cleaning your teeth.

• Protect your mouth from injury. Many sports and other activities carry a high risk of trauma to the face. To avoid head and tooth injuries, it’s important to wear the right equipment, such as a helmet and custom mouth guard.

• Visit your dentist regularly. Tartar can only be removed with special tools, and your dentist is trained to spot early signs of decay and infection. Therefore, even if you take good care of your teeth, it’s essential to schedule a professional dental exam and cleaning at least once a year.

Keep in mind that a variety of lifestyle habits can also affect your oral health. Among other things, you should quit smoking, drink plenty of water, eat a balanced diet, and avoid opening things with your teeth.