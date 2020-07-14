How to organize a backyard summer bash

From picnics by the pool to barbecues and corn roasts, outdoor summer parties are a highlight of the season. If you’re planning your own event, you’ll need to prepare for it. Here are a few steps to follow when hosting an outdoor gathering.

Set the mood

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or hosting a casual event, decorations can help set the right mood. Balloons, streamers, paper lanterns, floral arrangements, tiki torches, and lawn ornaments can all be used to good effect. Additionally, be sure to provide sufficient seating for your guests. If you plan to keep the party going after sunset, stairs and walkways should be well lit with lanterns or string lights.

Plan activities



It’s a good idea to provide entertainment for adult guests and their children. This can include setting up a bubble station, a bean bag toss, a horseshoe pit, a volleyball net, or buckets of water balloons. A campfire is a great way to wrap up the evening, especially if some of your guests are willing to bring a musical instrument like a guitar, ukulele, or harmonica.

Prepare the food

Once you’ve decided on a menu, make sure you have the means to keep the food you want to serve at the right temperature. You’ll need a cooler for drinks and a slow cooker or warming tray for dishes best enjoyed hot. Place vegetable platters and salads over ice to keep them chilled.

Check the weather

Rent a few umbrellas or a party tent. This way you can offer shade if it’s sunny and shelter if it rains. Inflatable kiddie pools will help keep your guests comfortable on a hot day, and patio heaters are ideal for a cool evening. You should also securely fasten tablecloths and decorations in case it gets windy.

Finally, remember to be courteous and invite your neighbors to join the fun. They’re less likely to be disturbed by your event if they’re guests.