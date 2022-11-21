How to overcome fall fatigue

Do you experience an annual drop in energy when autumn rolls around? If you’re wondering why you tend to feel tired at this time of year and want to fight it, here are a few things you should know.

Possible causes

Different people have varying reactions to the change in seasons. You may experience fall fatigue due to the following:

• Seasonal affective disorder (SAD). This condition is classified as a subset of depression. It can lead to mental health issues that may affect your ability to get out of bed.

• Reduction in sunlight. The number of daylight hours diminishes in the fall, which may reduce your intake of vitamin D. This shift can impact your body’s circadian rhythms and trigger increased melatonin production, causing fatigue and disrupting your sleep cycle.

• Daylight saving time. The body must recalibrate to the shifting of the clocks, which requires a period of adaptation for most people.

Potential solutions

Regular physical activity can help counter fall fatigue. Here are a couple of other strategies to explore:

• Light therapy. When exposure to the sun isn’t possible, such as when you’re at work, use a lamp designed to treat SAD to reduce daytime sleepiness.

• Sleep hygiene. Avoid caffeine and alcohol in the evenings. Find ways to signal to your body that it’s time to go to sleep, such as dimming the brightness on your screens or taking a moment to relax.

If you often wake up feeling exhausted, you may have a more serious health problem. In this case, be sure to make an appointment with your doctor.