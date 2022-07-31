How to pack your vehicle for a road trip

Are you going on a long road trip? Here are a few tips on how to organize your luggage.

Trunk

Load heavy objects lower in your vehicle, and pack larger items at the back and smaller ones near the front. Fill in the gaps with bags and soft pieces. If your trunk isn’t separate from the cab, don’t stack items above the height of the back headrest. This will prevent things from falling over the seat if you suddenly hit the brakes.

Roof rack

Consult the manufacturer’s recommended weight capacity for your vehicle before loading your roof rack. In any case, avoid placing heavy items on the roof of your car. Store them in the trunk instead. Place the heaviest items against the roof bars and ensure the load is well balanced and securely strapped down.

Trailer

Place heavy items on or close to the floor and as centrally as possible. Store light items on either side of the trailer, taking care not to obstruct your vision. Make sure you don’t exceed the vehicle’s load and towing capacity. Safely secure the items so nothing falls off or gets blown away. If your car’s rear suspension feels saggy, your load isn’t properly balanced and could negatively affect your handling.

Cab

Keep your vehicle’s registration, itinerary, tickets, sunglasses, tissues, games, bottled water, and snacks in the cab. Of course, try to leave enough space for everyone to sit comfortably.

Have a great holiday!

If you’re carrying luggage in a roof box, make sure you know the total height of your vehicle with the roof box to avoid getting in an accident.