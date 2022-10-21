How to paint a brick fireplace

Applying a fresh coat of paint can do wonders if you want to update your brick fireplace. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to paint your brick fireplace.

1. First, use a wire brush to remove loose dirt and debris from the brick and mortar.

2. Next, clean the area around the fireplace with a shop vac.

3. Then, give the brick a deep clean with an all-purpose cleaner or degreaser to remove accumulated soot and other mineral residues that could prevent the paint from properly adhering.

4. Tape off the edges of your fireplace and trim. Use a latex primer to prepare the brick for a fresh paint coat. Keep in mind that brick is porous. Therefore, a second coat may be necessary to get your desired coverage.

5. Once the primer has dried, it’s time to paint the brick. Start by painting the mortar lines with a brush. Then, use a roller to cover the face of the bricks. Once the first coat has dried, apply a second for a long-lasting, consistent finish.

Neutral colors like white and gray are popular shades. However, you can get creative and use bold or contrasting colors to make your fireplace a focal point. Paint with a matte or eggshell finish will allow the natural texture of the brick to shine through, whereas a semi-gloss finish will reflect light and make cleaning easier.

If you notice that your brick fireplace is crumbling or damaged while preparing it for paint, consult a professional masonry company to investigate and make the necessary repairs.