Connect with us

Home

How to paint a brick fireplace

Published

13 mins ago

on

Applying a fresh coat of paint can do wonders if you want to update your brick fireplace. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to paint your brick fireplace.

1. First, use a wire brush to remove loose dirt and debris from the brick and mortar.

2. Next, clean the area around the fireplace with a shop vac.

3. Then, give the brick a deep clean with an all-purpose cleaner or degreaser to remove accumulated soot and other mineral residues that could prevent the paint from properly adhering.


4. Tape off the edges of your fireplace and trim. Use a latex primer to prepare the brick for a fresh paint coat. Keep in mind that brick is porous. Therefore, a second coat may be necessary to get your desired coverage.

5. Once the primer has dried, it’s time to paint the brick. Start by painting the mortar lines with a brush. Then, use a roller to cover the face of the bricks. Once the first coat has dried, apply a second for a long-lasting, consistent finish.

Neutral colors like white and gray are popular shades. However, you can get creative and use bold or contrasting colors to make your fireplace a focal point. Paint with a matte or eggshell finish will allow the natural texture of the brick to shine through, whereas a semi-gloss finish will reflect light and make cleaning easier.

If you notice that your brick fireplace is crumbling or damaged while preparing it for paint, consult a professional masonry company to investigate and make the necessary repairs.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Home

3 tips for driving an electric car in the cold

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 21, 2022

By

If you own an electric vehicle, you’ve probably noticed that cold weather reduces its range. Batteries are sensitive to temperature changes, and the cold can drastically affect their performance. Before winter sets in, here are three tips to help you keep your battery charged.

1. Adopt good driving habits. Accelerating and braking hard can prematurely drain your car’s battery. To maximize your battery life, drive as smoothly as possible by following the speed limit and anticipating the behavior of other drivers.

2. Use electrical accessories sparingly. Saving electricity doesn’t just apply to your home but also to your car. For example, use your heated steering wheel or seats instead of having the heater on full blast; these accessories consume far less power.

3. Drive immediately after recharging. Cold car batteries die more quickly than those that are warm. Charging the battery raises its temperature naturally. Therefore, take advantage of this heat and use your car immediately after disconnecting it from the charger.


Adapting your driving habits will allow you to go further and be less stressed on the road while being kinder on the planet.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Should you choose an open or closed floor plan?

Published

1 day ago

on

October 20, 2022

By

Open concept designs have been on trend for many years. However, the recent move towards working from home has led many to rethink their living spaces. This guide will help you decide which style best suits your needs.

Open concept design
Open floor plans allow you to make the most of a small space, enabling less-restricted movement and optimal light. Choose this design if you:

• Have small children. If you need to manage several tasks while keeping an eye on your little ones, an open concept keeps everyone in your line of sight.

• Enjoy entertaining. This floor plan allows large groups of people to mingle and move around with ease.


• Have accessibility needs. An open concept affords adaptability if you have household members or guests who need help with accessibility.

• Plan to resell. Your resale value may be higher with an open floor plan. Potential buyers appreciate the freedom to adapt a space to their needs.

Closed concept design
Closed floor plans provide more individual solitude and give you more control over noise and air quality. Choose this design if you:

• Need quiet or privacy. If your household has multiple people studying or working at home, separate spaces are essential for privacy.

• Are eco-conscious. A closed concept design lets you heat rooms selectively to minimize energy consumption.

• Love to cook. Although home cooking creates a cozy atmosphere, the scents of aromatic cuisines may be unwelcome if they invade every corner of your open concept home.

If you’re considering an interior remodel, a local architect or contractor can help you find the ideal solution for your family.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Should you choose a gas or electric fireplace?

Published

2 days ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

A gas or electric fireplace can be a welcome and cozy addition to your home. However, you must consider the pros and cons before deciding which one’s best for your home. Here’s what you need to know.

Installation
Installing a gas fireplace is quick and easy if your home is already connected to a natural gas line. Remember that gas fitting is dangerous and must be done by a certified professional.

Conversely, an electric fireplace may be best if you don’t have an accessible natural gas line. However, you must have a standard 110-volt three-prong electric socket.

Flames and heat
Gas fireplaces create real flames, while electric models produce realistic-looking artificial flames. Moreover, you can enjoy an electric fireplace’s flames year-round without turning on the heat.


Furthermore, gas fireplaces can heat up to 2,000 square feet of living space, while electric ones only heat about 430 square feet.

Energy efficiency
Electric fireplaces are more efficient than gas fireplaces because they don’t burn fuel. Although gas fireplaces produce more heat, there’s waste from heat loss through ventilation pipes.

Safety
Gas fireplaces are hot to the touch and can burn children and pets. Burning natural gas also creates the risk of a deadly carbon monoxide leak. Alternatively, electric fireplaces aren’t hot to the touch and don’t emit poisonous exhaust fumes.

Cost
Gas fireplaces are generally more expensive than electric ones due to the increased installation cost and fuel prices.

Finally, consult a home heating professional before making your final choice.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

4 unique backsplash materials that aren’t tile

Published

3 days ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Do you want to upgrade your kitchen backsplash but don’t want to splurge on expensive tile? Here are four unique backsplash materials to consider.

1. Pressed tin. Tin is a low-maintenance and durable material that’s well-suited to the demands of a kitchen. White pressed tin is understated and sleek, while dark or distressed tin can give your space a rustic feel.

2. Natural stone. Installing stone facings indoors has become trendy in recent years. For example, limestone and river rock can give your kitchen an earthy vibe.

3. Chalkboard paint. Do you want a functional backsplash? Use chalkboard paint. This paint is waterproof, quick-drying, and can be applied to wood, metal, stone, glass, or drywall. Plus, you can easily cover it up with a different backsplash material in the future.


4. Pegboard. Do you need a place for storing and hanging utensils, pots, pans, and rags? If so, a pegboard backsplash could be right for you. This material is paintable, inexpensive, and easy to install. Soft shades look vintage, while dark hues create an industrial feel.

If you aren’t confident in your DIY skills, hire a contractor in your area to help install your new backsplash.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

4 weekend reno projects

Published

5 days ago

on

October 16, 2022

By

Fall is an excellent time to make your home more inviting before the cold season. Here are four-weekend reno ideas to try.

Upgrade your front door
Give your entrance a fresh coat of paint. Be bold and use a new color. Fall is also an excellent time to replace dated knobs and ensure your locks are frost ready.

Replace a water faucet or showerhead
Often overlooked in day-to-day living, a new faucet or showerhead can breathe life into your kitchen or bathroom. Explore options like a detachable or rainfall showerhead and look for water-efficient models to reduce consumption.

Spruce up your “drop zone”
Make your foyer space more efficient before the hat-and-mitts season is in full swing. Install cubbies with individual baskets and assign each family member a designated catch-all space for their keys, gloves, and bags.


Create an accent wall
Transform a wall with a pop of color or dramatic print. You can also apply beadboard or shiplap for a fun new texture. If you’re painting or wallpapering, add a putty knife and surfacing compound to your shopping list so you can repair any knicks and dents before making cosmetic upgrades.

Not sure where to start? Browse your local home improvement store for inspiration.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

The pros and cons of heated driveways

Published

1 week ago

on

October 13, 2022

By

Are you tired of cleaning the snow off your driveway every winter? If so, you may want to consider investing in a heated driveway. Here are a few pros and cons to help you make your decision.

Advantages
The best thing about heated driveways is you can quickly melt all the snow and ice in front of your home with the push of a button. You don’t have to worry about injuring yourself, shoveling, or paying someone to plow your driveway.

Additionally, you don’t have to use de-icing salts. These salts contain sodium chloride, which can deteriorate concrete, damage your vehicle’s undercarriage and kill the landscaping near the driveway’s edge.

Disadvantages
One of the only drawbacks of heated driveways is that they can be expensive to install and use. For instance, installation can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000. Moreover, running a heated driveway over the winter can add a couple of hundred dollars to your monthly heating bill.


If you’re interested in taking the plunge and installing a heated driveway on your property, have it professionally installed to ensure years of worry-free operation.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
34°
Sunny
7:28 am6:26 pm EDT
Feels like: 34°F
Wind: 2mph S
Humidity: 93%
Pressure: 30.14"Hg
UV index: 0
SatSunMon
70/39°F
64/50°F
72/48°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
21
Fri
4:00 pm One Night Without A Home – Fundr... @ Marlow Heights Baptist Church
One Night Without A Home – Fundr... @ Marlow Heights Baptist Church
Oct 21 @ 4:00 pm – Oct 22 @ 8:00 am
One Night Without A Home - Fundraiser @ Marlow Heights Baptist Church
 
Oct
22
Sat
8:00 am Harvest Festival and Yard Sale @ Sonshine Bible Church
Harvest Festival and Yard Sale @ Sonshine Bible Church
Oct 22 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Harvest Festival and Yard Sale @ Sonshine Bible Church
 
9:00 am Flea Market & Craft Fair @ Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Flea Market & Craft Fair @ Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Oct 22 @ 9:00 am – 3:30 pm
Flea Market & Craft Fair @ Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Luray will hold a community Flea & Craft Fair, October 22nd from 9am-3:30pm, rain or shine! Vendor space is available outside for $10.00 – a 10×10 spot.[...]
9:00 am Greasy-Gooney 10K Run
Greasy-Gooney 10K Run
Oct 22 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Greasy-Gooney 10K Run
24th running of the Shenandoah Valley’s most scenic road race, held eight miles south of Front Royal in the tiny village of Browntown. Challenging 6.2 mile course, beautiful scenery, overall & age group awards. $30[...]
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 22 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and take a tour of Mount[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 22 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
1:00 pm Chili Cookoff @ Living Water Christian Church
Chili Cookoff @ Living Water Christian Church
Oct 22 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Chili Cookoff @ Living Water Christian Church
Contact Judy Gribble to Register at (540) 305-9432 or judy.gribble@comcast.net. Registration sheet will also be available in the Fellowship Hall. Enter your special chili, or just come and eat! Hear live gospel music, enjoy fellowship[...]
Oct
23
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 23 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and take a tour of Mount[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 23 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Oct
25
Tue
7:30 pm Fall Concert – American Legion C... @ Boggs Chapel at Randolph-Macon Academy
Fall Concert – American Legion C... @ Boggs Chapel at Randolph-Macon Academy
Oct 25 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Fall Concert - American Legion Community Band @ Boggs Chapel at Randolph-Macon Academy
The Front Royal Community Band invites YOU to their Fall Concert!