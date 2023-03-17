Home
How to paint upholstery
Do you have an old chair or couch lying around with outdated upholstery? Don’t throw it away! Paint it instead. Here’s a short guide on how to give your furniture a new life.
Choose the right paint
Although you can purchase fabric paint specifically designed for painting furniture, latex, and acrylic paint also work. However, you must use a fabric or textile medium. Use a ratio of one part paint, one part fabric medium, and two parts water.
Prepare the fabric
Vacuum all the nooks and crannies in the furniture to eliminate dust and debris. Spot clean stains with water and a little dish detergent and let dry. Then, tape around the chair or sofa legs, including decorative accents you don’t want to cover in paint.
Next, use a spray bottle to wet the fabric. It doesn’t need to be soaking wet, just damp. That’ll help the first coat of paint soak into the fabric.
Apply the paint
Use a wide paintbrush or sprayer to apply the first coat of paint while the fabric is still damp. Use a smaller paintbrush to reach areas where the fabric folds. Let dry completely. Once dry, sand the fabric with extra fine sandpaper to keep it soft to the touch.
Repeat this process as many times as necessary. The number of coats required depends on your paint color and fabric. Smooth cotton or poly blends are the easiest to paint, while textured and woven fabrics are more challenging.
Visit a home improvement store and speak with a paint specialist for tips on how to get the best results.
Women’s fashion – 4 trends to watch in spring 2023
Spring is the perfect time to embrace new styles. Do you need some inspiration to put together outfits that express your personality? Check out what’s making a buzz in women’s fashion in 2023.
1. Oversized blazers. Wearing a stylish blazer can instantly make you feel powerful and confident — even more so if oversized. Pair your oversized blazer with well-fitting jeans or dress pants this spring for a stylish outfit that commands respect.
2. Baggy jeans. Wide-legged, baggy jeans are “in” this spring. They’re the opposite of skinny jeans, which have reigned supreme for many years. Comfortable and practical, baggy jeans are the ultimate in casual chic.
3. Long skirts. Cool spring temperatures mean that miniskirts must wait! As you wait for the mercury to rise, stock up on extra-long, ankle-length, and floor-length dresses – but watch your step!
4. Leather jackets. You can’t go wrong with a rugged leather jacket in a tasteful cut. Classic black is a safe bet, but why not try burgundy for something more daring?
Ready to shop for a new spring ensemble? Lace-up some comfortable shoes and visit your local clothing shops for fashion gems.
5 easy-to-grow annuals
Looking for showy, brightly colored flowers to give your flowerbeds new life this summer? Look no further than these five easy-to-grow annuals.
1. Wax begonias do well in various conditions and don’t need much to thrive. They bloom from late spring through late fall.
2. Canna lilies are tropical-looking annuals. These low-maintenance beauties come in a wide range of sizes — from dwarf varieties to ones that grow up to eight feet tall.
3. Zinnias come in various striking shades. They take about four to seven days to germinate and 50 to 55 days to bloom.
4. Cleomes, also called spider flowers, are fast-growing annuals. These stunners grow six feet tall and are great as a backdrop in borders.
5. Rudbeckia, commonly called black-eyed Susans, are bright-yellow daisy-like flowers that provide a pop of color in late summer.
Visit your local garden store to purchase seeds and get started.
How to clean your walls without damaging the paint
Washing painted walls can be tricky and requires special care. Follow these steps to avoid marring the paint or leaving unsightly scuffs.
1. Gently remove dust and cobwebs with a vacuum cleaner or duster.
2. Place old towels along the baseboards to absorb excess water.
3. Wash the walls with a sponge or mop, working from top to bottom. Gently scrub away stains as needed. Water alone is usually sufficient for surface dirt, but you may need to use a mild detergent for stubborn stains.
4. Dry the cleaned and rinsed surfaces with a fresh cloth as you go.
Psst! The darker the paint color and the more matte the finish, the less scrubbing you should do.
Do you have high walls that are nearly impossible to reach? Use a telescopic mop or hire a professional cleaner.
4 hardy perennial herbs to grow in your garden
Perennial herbs are easy to grow, enhance your cooking, and return year after year with little effort. Here are four hardy herbs to try growing.
1. Chives have a mild onion flavor, similar to leeks, which enhances the taste of soups, dips, and baked potatoes. Beyond extra watering in sweltering weather, chives need almost no attention.
2. Oregano is a Mediterranean must-have. Its mellow, earthy flavor goes well with various dishes, including pizza, pasta, and vinaigrettes. Oregano happily grows in the ground or a container.
3. Thyme is a grassy herb with floral notes. It holds its flavor in cooking, pairing well with ingredients like garlic, olive oil, and tomatoes. Thyme is relatively drought-tolerant and trouble-free once established.
4. Mint is a tenacious herb with a robust, refreshing flavor that complements lamb dishes, peas, and cocktails. Mint can be invasive, but growing it in pots can contain the spread.
Pick up everything you need to start your perennial herb garden at your local plant nursery.
How to determine if wind power is right for your home
For years, experts have praised the merits of solar energy. However, harnessing the power of the wind can be just as effective. Before investing in a small wind turbine for your home, here are a few things to consider.
What’s the cost?
Typically, the cost of purchasing and installing a wind turbine can be recouped over several years. You may also qualify for a government grant, rebate, or tax incentive to make the purchase more affordable.
What’s the average wind speed in your area?
Generally, a residential wind turbine is only a worthy investment if your area regularly receives winds of at least 10 miles per hour. It’s also important to know the variation in wind speed.
What’s the geographic location of your home?
Ensure there aren’t many obstacles that could impact how much wind reaches your home. For example, outdoor structures like garages, sheds, and barns can obstruct wind flow. Moreover, trees and rock formations can impact wind resources.
What are the zoning restrictions in your area?
Check your local zoning laws to determine if you’re allowed to install a residential wind turbine. Remember that the wind turbine must be three times the height of tall obstacles. Some areas have maximum height restrictions.
Installing a small wind turbine for a home can be an excellent way to generate renewable energy.
Tips for your child’s first fishing trip
Are you ready to introduce your child to the joys of fishing? Remember these tips to ensure your first fishing trip together gets them hooked.
Safety first
Before you make the trip, educate your child about safety. Practicing in your backyard will help familiarize them with safe behaviors and help you prepare for having your child come along with you. Safety education doesn’t have to scare your child. Showing them the right way to handle a hook and cast a line will empower them, foster a sense of pride and build their anticipation.
Keep it simple
When it comes to fishing spots, focus on quantity over quality. You may love long quiet hours waiting for “the big one,” but your child may not fare well without frequent stimulation. Scout out a place where you’re likely to get lots of nibbles, even if the quality of catch isn’t up to your usual standard.
Rather than overwhelm your child with a display of all your favorite flies and lures, it’s best to stick to simple equipment. Your local outfitter can advise you on a good starter rod and tackle.
Create a happy memory
Quality time with your child is your goal. If you’re a highly focused angler, you may need to remind yourself that your child’s first fishing trip isn’t the time to set challenging goals. You may have to sacrifice peace and quiet for more childlike fun. Bring along snacks to keep them occupied. Be willing to take a break from fishing to do other activities, like swimming or exploring.
Don’t forget to stress the importance of cleaning up your litter, including broken tackle and other trash. Fishing is a wonderful opportunity to help your child learn to value and care for the natural surroundings.
