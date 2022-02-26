How to paint vinyl siding

One easy and affordable way to refresh your home’s exterior is to paint your siding. If you have vinyl siding, however, there are specific steps you’ll need to follow. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

1. Choose the right paint. Use 100% acrylic paint. It offers superior adhesion, is easy to apply, and provides long-lasting results.

2. Clean the siding. Before painting it, make sure the surface is extremely clean. This will improve adhesion and help provide an even finish. Use a damp cloth or a hose to remove any dirt and debris. To avoid damaging the siding, make sure you don’t use steel wool, a wire brush, or anything abrasive.

3. Prepare the area. Remove shutters and exterior decorations, cut back bushes and trees that might get in the way, and cover up anything you don’t want to get paint on (doors, windows, trim, hardware, etc.).

4. Apply the paint. Using a roller or brush, begin by painting inside corners and around the trim. Next, move on to the walls. For best results, allow the paint to dry as directed by the manufacturer, and then apply a second coat.

Depending on the color and condition of your siding, you may need to apply a primer before painting. Don’t hesitate to ask your local paint specialist for advice.