How to pick out a pair of running shoes

Do you want to take up running? If so, here are a few tips for choosing shoes that will heighten your performance and can prevent injury.

1. Consider where you run

If you run on relatively flat surfaces like asphalt or a treadmill, road running shoes are ideal. However, if you enjoy running in the woods, trail running shoes are best because they have small studs that offer great traction.

2. Evaluate your stride

The incline of your shoe is the height difference between the heel and the toe. This can make a big difference in terms of comfort. For example, if you tend to launch from your forefoot, choose a pair of shoes with a five- to nine-millimeter incline. However, if you tend to attack the ground with your heel, choose a pair of shoes with a 10- to 12-millimeter incline.

3. Assess your foot shape

It’s important to choose a shoe that offers enough stability to keep your feet aligned. If your feet tend to roll inward while running, you probably have flat feet. Conversely, if your feet turn outward, you likely have high arches. Both issues can be compensated for by selecting a shoe with either more or less arch support.

Do you often experience foot or knee pain when you walk or run? If so, you may need to invest in orthotics. Consult a specialist to get custom insoles for your running shoes.