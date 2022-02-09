Seasonal
How to plan a hassle-free Valentine’s Day meal
Do you and your sweetheart want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic dinner? If so, consider keeping things simple by choosing one of the following options.
• Cater the meal. If you hire a caterer for Valentine’s Day, you can enjoy a decadent, freshly prepared dinner without having to leave the comfort of your own home.
• Go to a restaurant. Take a break from cooking by enjoying your Valentine’s Day dinner at a restaurant. If you prefer not to go out, order a meal for pick up or delivery instead.
• Order a meal kit. You can choose a ready-made meal that simply needs to be reheated or have fun cooking a recipe that comes in a kit.
Since other couples will likely have the same idea as you, make sure you reserve your table or order your meal in advance.
Seasonal
The love for animals
Cats and dogs have been remembered throughout history for their love, acts of courage, and just for their extraordinary acts.
Here are a few of the countless extraordinary animal stories:
Eclipse: To this day, Eclipse is a bus-riding dog in Seattle. She just wants to go to the dog park. Her companion, Jeff Young, wants her to go and he wants to take her, but if he’s too slow, Eclipse gets on the bus herself. The bus drivers know her. The passengers know her. The labrador/mastiff mix knows just how many times the bus stops before it gets to the dog park and she sits patiently on any available seat while waiting. It works out well for everyone. Eclipse currently has 100,000 followers on Facebook.
Catpoker88: An member of the quirky website Bored Panda claims her cat likes YouTube videos, but not just that. He can open her tablet and he can tap icons. The cat, who remains nameless, is known for randomly ordering things. He has ordered ugly ties. He tried to order a water fountain, a box of noodles, and a tire. One-click purchasing has been disabled from the tablet.
Room 8: In 1952, a thin striped cat walked into room eight at Elysian Heights Elementary School in Echo Park, California, and stayed all winter, earning the sobriquet Room 8. When the school closed for the summer, Room 8 disappeared. But, the next year, Room 8 rejoined the classroom. He did that for the next 16 years. He was so famous that when he died in 1968, the Los Angeles Times published a three-column obituary.
Boji: A stray dog named Boji likes public transportation in Istanbul, Turkey. He uses the metro, the tram line, and even the railway. He’s polite. He waits for passengers to disembark before entering the train. He takes a seat if there is one. Last year, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality made sure he was fully vaccinated and sterilized, then attached a tracker to see where the canine traveler goes. Turns out he goes everywhere. He travels around 29 stops per day for a distance of about 30 kilometers. He prefers the M4 metro line.
Seasonal
How to have a green Valentine’s Day
If you want to have a green Valentine’s Day this year, here are a few simple ways to ensure yours is an eco-friendly celebration.
• Buy locally grown flowers. Many popular Valentine’s Day flowers are imported. This means they’re transported long distances. Plus, these blooms often require the use of harmful pesticides. Instead, support local growers by purchasing their fresh cut or potted flowers.
• Give an eco-friendly gift. Local businesses have many green items you can offer your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day. For example, you could give your partner clothes made of organic materials, an array of locally made bath products, a therapeutic massage, or a fun outing in the area.
• Leave your car behind. Walk, bike, or use public transportation to get to your destination. After all, cuddling up to your significant other on a bus or train is very romantic. In addition, you don’t have to worry about getting stuck in traffic or having too many drinks.
• Eat local food. Whether you decide to cook a delicious meal at home or go to a restaurant for Valentine’s Day, opt for locally grown food. Keep in mind that frozen local products have more nutritional value than fresh products that were transported overseas.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Seasonal
A long-distance Valentine’s Day: 3 ways to celebrate
If you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a sweetheart who lives far away, you’ll need to do a little planning. Here are three ideas to help you organize a memorable date.
1. Share a virtual meal
Choose a meal you both love and cook it together over your preferred video chat application. Decorate your tables the same way, then sit down to enjoy a romantic dinner for two.
2. Watch a movie together
Curl up on the couch and enjoy some snacks while you and your valentine download or stream the same movie. You can experience it together in real-time by text, phone, or video chat.
3. Give a wearable gift
Send your valentine a gift they can wear such as jewelry, a watch, a sweater, or a scarf. When your sweetheart wears the item, they’re likely to think of you.
Keep in mind, Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to show your love interest who lives far away how much you care. To find the perfect gift, visit the shops in your area.
Seasonal
5 reasons jewelry makes the perfect Valentine’s Day gift
Do you want to spoil your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day? If so, here are five great reasons to surprise them with jewelry.
1. It’s durable
Jewelry lasts much longer than flowers or chocolates. Make sure you choose a metal that doesn’t tarnish, such as gold, to ensure the piece will look beautiful for years to come.
2. It’s compact
The best gifts come in small packages, and your sweetheart is sure to be excited to open their present. In addition, the compact size of jewelry makes it a gift that’s easy to hide until the big day so it can be a surprise.
3. It can be personalized
Jewelry is easy to customize. For example, you can choose a gold locket, bracelet, or ring and have a meaningful word or date engraved on the inside.
4. It’s wearable
If you carefully select the piece of jewelry, your partner is likely to wear it every day. This can help them feel connected to you even when the two of you are apart.
5. It’s symbolic
The shape and color of the jewelry you choose can hold a deeper meaning. For example, heart-shaped earrings and classic infinity necklaces are timeless symbols of love.
To find the perfect gift for your valentine, visit the jewelry stores in your area.
Food
Ruby chocolate: a food trend to try
Dark, milk and white chocolate are ubiquitous, but have you heard of ruby chocolate? This unique, blush-colored confection has taken the world by storm and is being touted for its health benefits. Here’s everything you need to know about this trendy chocolate.
Origin
Ruby chocolate was created by the Belgian chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut in 2017. It’s made using ruby cocoa beans, which lend this dessert its natural pink hue. Ruby cocoa beans are largely impacted by their environment and can only be grown in specific places like Ecuador, Brazil, and the Ivory Coast.
Taste
Ruby chocolate has the smooth, decadent texture of white chocolate but a flavor profile all its own. It’s often described as having a sweet, berry-like taste with citrusy undertones, and being entirely unlike any other type of chocolate.
Health benefits
Similar to dark chocolate, ruby chocolate is rich in nutrients like selenium, potassium, and zinc, which help promote a healthy immune system. It also contains flavonoids, which contribute to good skin and a healthy heart.
Additionally, ruby chocolate contains phenylethylamine, the same chemical you produce when you fall in love. This Valentine’s Day, consider spoiling someone special with a box of these chocolates.
Interesting Things to Know
From tragedy to fame, African-American poet led extraordinary life
She led a short life of spectacular tragedy, unlikely fortune, and international fame.
Phillis Wheatley, the first published African-American female poet, died at just 36 years old but left an enduring legacy through her art.
The part of her story we know began with fear and loss when, as a 7-year-old child in 1761, she was kidnapped from her home in West Africa (probably Senegal/Gambia). History does not record the birth name of the frail child who, wrapped in a carpet, arrived in Boston on the slave ship Phillis. Too weak to work in the fields, she was sold to Susanna Wheatley, the wife of a prominent Boston tailor, John Wheatley. Susanna Wheatley, who named the child after the ship on which she was imprisoned, wanted a lady’s maid, but what she got was a prodigy, according to the Poetry Foundation.
In just over a year, the child could speak and read English and the Wheatleys, stunned at her intellect, tutored the child. Living a privileged childhood with only light household duties, she had a private room and took meals with the family, according to encyclopedia.com.
The Wheatleys were enthusiastic promoters of Phillis as she grew her literary gifts. Phillis Wheatley was just 11 when she began corresponding with preachers and friends. She was about 14 when her first poem was published, complete with classical Greek references, a sign of her fine education.
In 1773, her fame growing and the first of her books of poetry already published, she traveled to England, meeting important figures of the day. But her fortunes shifted, and five weeks after her arrival, she learned that Susanna Wheatley was gravely ill and returned to Boston. In 1774, Susanna died and Phillis Wheatley was freed. She stayed on with John Wheatley until he died in 1778.
In 1778, Wheatley married John Peters, a prosperous shopkeeper. Tragedy visited Phillis again when both of her children died during infancy. A third pregnancy proved fatal for both her and the child. She was 36.
Wheatley’s poetry was patriotic and topical, touching on current affairs, but also suffused with Christian themes. She also wrote of slavery and the need to recognize the dignity and humanity of African people. She was the most talented poet of the Revolutionary era, experts say. But in modern times, she has been criticized for not overtly writing about oppression.
Wind: 3mph SE
Humidity: 38%
Pressure: 30.01"Hg
UV index: 3
57/43°F
55/27°F