How to plan an eco-friendly summer getaway

The amount of pollution generated by the tourism industry, particularly by airplanes and cruise ships, is prompting an increasing number of environmentally conscious globetrotters to rethink the way they travel. If you want to minimize the carbon footprint you make during your next vacation, here are some tips to help you plan an eco-friendly getaway.

Transportation

If you plan to travel far away from home, taking an electric car or relying on public transit can significantly reduce the environmental impact of your trip. Alternatively, consider opting for a destination closer to home. You may be surprised by how much there is to discover within an hour’s drive of where you live.

In addition, be sure to get your car inspected and serviced before you hit the road. This way, a mechanic can adjust the tire pressure and make other repairs that improve your vehicle’s fuel consumption.

If you enjoy cycling, consider a bike tour for your next adventure. Plan a route that allows you to end the day at a comfortable inn or try your hand at bikepacking.

Accommodations

Camping allows you to immerse yourself in nature while also using less water and electricity. Just be sure to properly dispose of your garbage and bring biodegradable products such as dish soap and shampoo. Another option is to rent a room at an establishment that has an environmental certification.

Food

Buy supplies for hikes and picnics at a local farmers market, and dine at restaurants that source their ingredients from producers in the area. If you can find organic products, all the better. Most importantly, avoid eating at fast-food chains that give out single-use packaging and utensils.

Activities

People of all ages can enjoy a variety of recreational pursuits that don’t have a negative impact on the planet. For example, you could hike in the mountains, observe wildlife, tour an organic farm or go padd¬ling on a lake.

Happy travels!